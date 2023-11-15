Former president Donald Trump lost his beloved sister Maryanne Trump Barry on Monday. The former American attorney and a United States federal judge was Trump's eldest sister. Her cause of death remains unknown, Maryanne was 86 years old when she passed away. As per The Guardian, a remorseful Trump criticized the US media for treating her 'mercilessly' since 2016. In an emotional tribute post, he wrote: “Her life was largely problem-free, perfect until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for president. The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped! While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her retirement.”

He further wrote on his Truth Social account: "My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86. A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court. I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, “Your sister was the smartest person on the Court.” I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant—They were right! She was a great Judge and a great sister. She will be truly missed!"

As per Reuters, confirming the demise of his aunt, Donald Trump Jr. told the reporters on Monday morning: "As I pulled up here this morning, I found out my aunt passed away," he stated outside a courthouse in Manhattan where he was about to testify for the civil fraud trial. "It's obviously a rough day for that, but unfortunately it is what it is," he said. Earlier on Monday the New York City Police Department had revealed that an 86-year-old woman was discovered inside a Fifth Avenue apartment's bedroom asleep and unresponsive. She was later determined to be deceased. According to the authorities, there were no indications of trauma, an investigation was ongoing, and her identity could not be disclosed.

Praising her legacy the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit stated officially: "Judge Barry was a larger-than-life presence in the courtroom, incredibly smart, and passionate about the law and ensuring equal justice to all," the court said. Then-President Ronald Reagan nominated Trump Barry in 1983 to the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. She subsequently rose to the position of federal appeals court judge. In 2019, Maryanne retired from her high position. As per CNN, she had always remained a strong critic of the former president and their relationship remained estranged after Trump joined the White House. In 2002 Maryanne had revealed to The New York Magazine that she was never interested in the family business: “I knew better even as a child than to even attempt to compete with Donald.”

