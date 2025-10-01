Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Breakup With Donald Trump Jr. Could Be the Best Move of Her Life

When the public witnessed the engagement between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, it felt never-ending. However, when it did ultimately come to an end, it felt unbelievable. Don Jr. left Guilfoyle for a younger model, Bettina Anderson, and it opened a horizon for Guilfoyle.

Initially, she moved to Greece, where she served as the U.S. ambassador to the country. But now, things seemed to have changed, as Guilfoyle finds her spotlight following her wherever she goes. This constant paparazzi attention is all for the good.

Despite Guilfoyle’s social media posts suggesting that her life is terrible without Don Jr., the reality is quite different. As per the New York Post, she has been a media favorite for some time now, with various magazines waiting at her door to get her on the cover.

According to sources, Fortune magazine, Greek Vogue, Vanity Fair, and InStyle have been waiting to cover her. Everyone, including Kimberly, knew her life post-Trump would be very different. Surprisingly, the fame she sought in the relationship has now found her

Furthermore, it appears that she is leading a fairly opulent life in Greece, much like the one she had to abandon when Don Jr. decided to end the relationship. Whether or not she can truly appreciate it is still up in the air, of course.

While Kimberly was often seen clinging to Donald Trump Jr. even after the separation, now she has settled down, and it is working for her. Her years of dedication and hard work within the MAGA movement are finally paying off. Guilfoyle’s entire personality has been around the conservative landscape, and she is once again living up to her brand image.

According to a source, “Nothing like this has ever happened with a conservative.” These publications have rarely featured profiles of Republican women, but that seems to be changing with Guilfoyle.

Yes, the change in media coverage did occur after Donald Trump’s second term. Many media houses were hungry to cover Guilfoyle. For instance, Vanity Fair managed to get a new editor on board who pursued both First Lady Melania Trump and Guilfoyle.

This attention from the media and the public isn’t new to Kimberly. She has always been hounded by magazine covers, with her being a part of the modelling world. However, this was before she allegedly got plastic surgery; even then, the attention never faded. As per a source, “[Guilfoyle] will always make news.”