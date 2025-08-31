Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Instagram Moves are the Ultimate Proof She Still Stalks Her Exes

Kimberly Guilfoyle might be living the MAGA high life these days, but her Instagram tells a different story. It screams she just can’t quit her exes.

The former Fox News host, now a loyal soldier in Donald Trump’s camp, is forever posting glam shots of herself. Full face of makeup, sparkling gowns, over-filtered selfies from galas and fundraisers. She praises Trump online like it’s her full-time job, thanking him at every turn and shouting “This is what I voted for!” But beneath the sparkle and hashtags, her social media habits are a little sad.

A closer scroll reveals something eyebrow-raising. Kimberly still follows her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., on Instagram. Not just follows, but she likes his posts. Of course, she’s careful not to touch the ones featuring his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. (Awkward much?) Adding to the drama, Don Jr. recently introduced Bettina to his kids, the same step he once took with Kimberly. But it doesn’t stop there. Guilfoyle also keeps digital tabs on her two ex-husbands: interior designer Eric Villency and California governor Gavin Newsom.

The Villency follow makes sense. After all, he’s the father of her only child, Ronan. But seeing Kimberly quietly following Newsom, one of Trump’s loudest critics and a rising star in the Democratic Party, is a jaw-dropper.

I forgot that #KimberlyGuilfoyle was married to #GavinNewsom from 2001 – 2006, while he was Mayor of #SanFrancisco. I bet there’s something to that story. pic.twitter.com/JWOBJY6fgT — The Rubber Duck™️ (@TheRubberDuck78) December 27, 2023

Remember, Kimberly and Gavin weren’t just casual flings. They were once San Francisco’s golden couple, even dubbed the “Jack and Jackie of the West Coast.” They married in 2001, just three years before Newsom became the city’s mayor. But distance and clashing careers tore them apart, and by 2006, the marriage was over.

At first, they stayed friendly. But that warmth quickly cooled when Kimberly became romantically (and politically) got involved with Don Jr. and the Trump family’s hard-right brand. By 2022, Newsom admitted in an MSNBC interview that he hadn’t spoken to her in some time.” Asked if it felt weird watching his ex flip political sides, Newsom didn’t hold back. “Yeah, of course.”

Now, Newsom spends his days trolling Trump with parody memes and presidential-style roasts on social media, sometimes even floating his own potential 2028 run. And there, lurking quietly in the background, is Kimberly’s profile picture, listed among his followers.

She doesn’t comment, she doesn’t like, she doesn’t interact at all but she’s still there. Forgotten to unfollow? Maybe. Or maybe it’s a case of “keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

Either way, it makes Guilfoyle look like she just can’t let go of her exes, no matter how far they’ve moved on. For someone who has remade herself as a MAGA queen, it’s a curious look. The gowns, the hashtags, the endless praise for Trump all say “I’ve moved on.” But her follower list hints at something different!