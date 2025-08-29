Inside Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Over-the-Top Wedding That Had San Francisco Talking

Gavin Newsom and Kimberley Guilfoyle might not have a fairytale marriage, but they surely did have a fairytale wedding. The couple got married in 2001 in San Fransico before both rose to prominence on the political front. The pair’s status in the political landscape did not stop them from opting for a lavish wedding at the time.

Newsom and Guilfoyle first encountered each other seven years before they decided to get married. The two were introduced to each other at a Democratic fundraiser in 1994.

In 2001, they decided to get married at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco. According to a SFGATE report, the couple initially planned on getting married in a small ceremony. The couple reportedly wanted to keep things lowkey by having an intimate ceremony in Mexico while being surrounded by a few of their loved ones.

The pair decided to deviate from the original plan by getting married in the church with over 500 guests in attendance. A reception was later held at Gordon Getty’s San Fransico home. The businessman and music composer was a friend of Newsom’s father.

The menu for the reception consisted of champagne, lobster, beef, duck, and chanterelles. The preparation for the food reportedly started 6 days before the day of the reception. A cake was brought in from Torino Baking in Berkeley.

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle From Harper’s 2004 “The New Kennedys” article pic.twitter.com/dVteZ9vcIO — TastefulLindy (@LindyTasteful) September 28, 2023

Many A-listers, including Ed Asner, were present at the wedding. Newsom’s sister and a few friends of Kimberley’s played the part of the bridesmaids.

Guilfoyle’s brother also served as one of Gavin’s groomsmen. “In a side room, a floor was laid over a swimming pool and the space converted to a grotto with a three-piece jazz combo,” SFGATE reported at the time. An outdoor garden was also turned into an “exotic tent.”

Kimberley stunned in a Vera Wang gown that was embellished with crystals. Her veil was secured by a diamond-studded tiara that was lent to her by Ann Getty.

“Tessa and Ann have made what could have been a difficult and sad time, not having my mother, a special time filled with love and support,” Guilfoyle noted back then. Gavin and Kimberley also spared no expense when it came to their honeymoon. The pair was seen jetting off to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Most people forget that @GavinNewsom was married to Donald Trump Jr’s ex @kimguilfoyle. Yes, that Kimberly Guilfoyle. One of the many things people are going to be reminded of in the months ahead… pic.twitter.com/6BAyN99AhJ — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 20, 2025

The couple decided to part ways in 2006, just 5 years after their wedding. At the time, they shared how the distance was what formed a crack in their marriage. After Newsom was elected as Mayor of San Francisco in 2003, Kimberley moved to New York to pursue her professional career.

“Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple,” the exes said in a joint statement. They also revealed that they planned on being friends even after the divorce.