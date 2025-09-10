Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Throwback Dance Clip Might Be Even More Embarrassing Than Her Love Life – Netizens Compare Her to a ‘Dancing Horse’

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been stuck in the middle of the ocean, neither moving forward nor returning to the shore. One minute, she is a devoted MAGA woman, and then suddenly, she has opposing political opinions on the Republican Party’s decisions. She’s neither here nor there. It is too bad that she also has a fiancé for Trump’s son, Don Jr, as he moved on with Bettina Anderson.

All we have left for her to do is watch her attend high-profile events and post about them on her social media handles, as tabloids cook up more speculative headlines about her, like how the size of her lips has changed due to alleged plastic surgery procedures. In addition, a new video has increased her chances of going viral. Captured at a political convention in West Palm Beach in December 2020, Guilfoyle again found herself in the spotlight.

As per The List, Vanity Fair shared the clip on Instagram, highlighting Kimberly Guilfoyle’s cringe solo dance. “Thank you to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who provided the holiday-party secondhand embarrassment we missed this year,” the caption read. In the video, Guilfoyle stiffly twirls, reminiscent of Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman, seemingly unsure what to do with her arms.

She then attempted a salsa-style shuffle that looked as awkward as her ex-husband, Governor Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump Jr., and her being in the same room together. Wearing a black leather biker jacket that appeared far too tight and a body-hugging black dress more suited for a nightclub than a political event, the video was an absolute turn-off.

Netizens were quick enough to make witty comments as the video went viral. One commenter joked, “Look at her clippity clopping around like a dancing horse,” while another compared the performance to Lindsay Lohan’s infamous viral dance: “Finally someone out-cringed her!” Others questioned the style entirely, with one asking, “Why is she dancing the Iranian style? And how come she does it almost perfectly?”

In a July 2025 episode of The Shawn Ryan Show, Guilfoyle’s ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, shared his opinions about how his former wife had changed so much. “When Roger Ailes hired her to go on Fox… she just changed,” he said. “In some ways, if you go on Fox, you have to put a mask on — and your face grows into it,” he said. “Otherwise, you’re not going to last. But her face grew into it.”

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle married in 2001 but decided to split in 2006. After being a prosecutor, she became a Fox News host and became famous in Trump’s orbit.