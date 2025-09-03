“She Just Changed” – How California’s Once Darling Duo, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Saw Their Sweet Paradise Fall Apart

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom is aging like fine wine at 57 years old. The handsome hunk is married to filmmaker Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom and shares four kids: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn, and Dutch. Newsom has a top-notch academic trajectory, having earned a degree in political science from Santa Clara University in 1989.

He then turned to business as he co-founded the PlumpJack Group, a boutique winery in Oakville, California, with financial backing from billionaire heir and family friend Gordon Getty.

The company eventually expanded to operate 23 ventures, including wineries, restaurants, and hotels. He then ventured into politics with his views rooted in the Democratic Party. Since then, there has been no looking back. While his stellar career has given him the name he has today, his personal life has been quite tumultuous. Before Jennifer, Newsom was married to Kimberley Guilfoyle.

As per sources, the duo met in 1994, and then seven years later, they tied the knot in 2001 at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco. After Newsom was elected as Mayor of San Francisco in 2003, Kimberley moved to New York to pursue her career.

The couple decided to part ways in 2006, just five years after their wedding, following reports of Gavin Newsom’s infidelity. Yet, the couple cited commuter marriage as the reason for the split. Yet, by 2006, both of them had moved on. Gavin Newsom found love again in Jennifer, and Kimberley Guilfoyle married Eric Villency.

Why does nobody talk about the fact that Kimberly Guilfoyle used to be married to Gavin Newsom? Trump Jr straight up stole Gavin Newsom’s girl pic.twitter.com/peGuuF9Hzz — Buckeye Politics (@BuckeyePolitic1) June 3, 2023

Many believed that after Kimberly married Gavin, her career took a giant leap. She became a Fox News host after being a prosecutor. She started getting fame and became prominent in Trump’s circle, which, of course, was rooted in Republican beliefs, which were exactly opposite to her now ex-husband’s political ideologies. (he hates Trump.)

Therefore, even though the duo ended the relationship on good terms, Kimberly’s decision to date Donald Trump’s son Don Jr in 2018 turned things sour between them. (Don Jr and Kimberly were engaged, but the engagement was called off in 2024).

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s rift, rooted in political differences, became more visible in 2020. Consequently, following Guilfoyle’s fiery speech at the Republican National Convention in September 2022, the governor confirmed that he was “not in touch” with the media personality.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) describes his relationship with his ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle — who he says he doesn’t talk to now — during the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/pJpYW5RjV8 — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2022

When Gavin Newsom’s presidential bid began to grab headlines for the 2024 elections, speaking to Turning Points USA in December 2022, Kimberley Guilfoyle took a jab at his plans. She said, “He ain’t making it to the White House.”

I don’t understand why beautiful women once they’re with men of money or of some type of high profile suddenly loose their self esteem and turn themselves into plastic surgery nightmares. Look at Kimberly Guilfoyle married to Gavin Newsom and then with Donald Trump Jr! pic.twitter.com/25JLILGYWX — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) June 26, 2025

Meanwhile, in a July 2025 episode of The Shawn Ryan Show, the governor finally addressed a question that’s puzzled many for years: How did his ex-wife, who was once a progressive prosecutor and First Lady of San Francisco, become a hardcore Trump supporter rooted in Republican views?

Host Shawn Ryan didn’t mince words. “How did your ex-wife end up with Trump Jr.?” he asked. Newsom responded with a mix of laughter and disbelief. “I know,” he said, shaking his head. “First Lady of San Francisco…” Then he delivered the turning point: “When Roger Ailes hired her to go on Fox… she just changed.”

“In some ways, if you go on Fox, you have to put a mask on — and your face grows into it,” he said. “Otherwise, you’re not going to last. But her face grew into it.” Newsom implied that Guilfoyle’s extended time at the network pushed her deeper into the role expected of a conservative commentator, shaping not just her public image but perhaps her political beliefs.

As the clip went viral on TikTok, users praised Newsom’s witty response and applauded his honesty.