“I Can’t Stomach Trump” – JD Vance’s Past Statement Resurfaces as Gavin Newsom Mocks Him for Losing His Spine

California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again openly mocked President Donald Trump, this time by resharing a video clip highlighting Vice President JD Vance’s past harsh criticisms of the American President.

The video, originally posted by the X account Republicans Against Trump, compiles several old statements made by Vance before he joined the Trump administration. Newsom added his own sharp commentary, writing, “Grew a beard and lost his spine. But at least he kept the eyeliner,” in reference to Vance’s transformation from a vocal critic against Trump to the Vice President.

The video shows Vance condemning Trump with strong language, calling him “disgusting” and “noxious.” In one part, Vance says, “I can’t stomach Trump. I think that he’s noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place.”

In another clip, he admits, “I think there’s a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton.” These quotes are from several years ago when Vance was a fierce Trump critic.

In 2016 and the years following, Vance openly criticized Trump on social media and in interviews. One of his now-deleted tweets from October 2016 stated, “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this, I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.”

In March 2017, he tweeted, “In 4 years, I hope people remember that it was those of us who empathized with Trump’s voters who fought him the most aggressively.” Vance later acknowledged these comments were a mistake during campaign debates for the 2024 election, saying he had been “extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump.”

Since being chosen as Trump’s running mate in July 2024 and serving as Vice President, Vance has shifted his stance considerably, becoming one of Trump’s strongest supporters. This evolution has drawn criticism, but Vance maintains he changed his mind after recognizing the fact that he agrees with Trump on topics like trade, foreign policy, and immigration.

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom continues his public feud with Trump, which began earlier this year when Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to disperse anti-ICE protests. Newsom responded by filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for that deployment, claiming it violated state rights and federal law.

The case is ongoing, with recent court rulings temporarily allowing Trump to retain control over the California National Guard despite Newsom’s objections.

In recent weeks, Newsom has intensified his personal attacks on Trump’s health and demeanor, often mimicking Trump’s distinctive all-caps social media style. On August 30th, Newsom wrote a cryptic jab on X about the president: “Doctors have a term for someone who rants endlessly, repeats lies constantly, and grows more incoherent by the day…”

This mocking tone follows a series of posts highlighting Trump’s visible bruises and swelling on his hands, which have sparked speculation about the president’s health. Newsom has posted videos showing Trump’s clumsy moments, including tripping on Air Force One steps and recoiling from an eagle, set to the country song “I’m a Survivor.”

Since Donald Trump took office:

– The Consumer Price Index has risen by 2.7%.

– Prices for takeout and restaurants have surged by 3.9%.

– Pre-owned cars prices have increased by 4.8%.

– Electric bills have gone up 10%.

Trump responded to Newsom’s attacks by mocking the governor’s hands, but Newsom fired back, pointing to the swelling and discoloration on Trump’s own hands and linking it to questions about the president’s physical condition.

The White House has attributed the bruising to handshakes and aspirin use, while some medical experts have suggested more serious health concerns. This ongoing health speculation has become part of the public battle between the two politicians, adding to the already heated rivalry between the two.