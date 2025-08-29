Gavin Newsom Says Trump Picked JD Vance from ‘Walmart Clearance Section’ – Gives a Brutal New Nickname in Trump Style

Gavin Newsom is not gonna stop attacking JD Vance and Donald Trump very soon, so it seems. Not too long ago, he delivered a brutal response to the Vice President who claimed he could take over the office in case something were to happen to the POTUS, as concerns about his health continue to grow. “No, thank you!”, Newsom simply wrote on X (formerly Twitter), showing his disagreement with the proposal.

Now, the California Governor has taken another shot at JD, giving him a brutal nickname. “J.D. “JUST DANCE” VANCE, WHO NOBODY LIKED UNTIL TRUMP PICKED HIM OUT OF THE “BARGAIN BIN” IN THE WALMART CLEARANCE SECTION, WENT ON FOX TO TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S MOST POPULAR GOVERNOR,” he tweeted on X.

“THE DANCING QUEEN CAN’T STOP! I LIVE RENT-FREE IN HIS HEAD (VERY TINY SPACE, ALMOST NO ROOM WITH “THE COUCH”). HE IS VERY WEAK… THE GUY CAN’T RUN, TAKES MORE “VACATIONS” THAN ANY VICE PRESIDENT IN HISTORY (AND WE’VE HAD SOME LAZY ONES!), GOT CAUGHT TAKING PHOTOS IN THE BATHROOM (VERY SICK!) AFTER APPLYING HIS EYELINER AND WEARS A COMMUNIST RED SHIRT. PERFECT, SINCE “CHAIRMAN TRUMP” NOW OWNS INTEL AND TELLS HIM WHAT TO WEAR. WHY DOES FOX AIR THIS NONSENSE?”

Newsom’s post further continues and it seems like he didn’t just attack Vance, but also took a subtle shot at his boss. Donald Trump is known for his all-caps late-night meltdowns on Truth Social and the California Governor seems to be referring them to launch counter-attacks against the Republicans.

Governor Newsom’s brutal response came after JD Vance went on Fox News and badmouthed him. In a sit-down with host Will Cain, the Vice President argued that Gavin can’t mimic the “king.”

“You can’t mimic the master; you ought to just go and be yourself. And I think the people would like that a lot more than a cheap imitation of the president of the United States,” he said.

Interestingly, it seems to be feud between the two that continues go back and forth. Vance criticized Newsom on Fox after the California Governor made a series of tweets copying Donald Trump’s writing style, including all-caps, nicknaming his political rivals, spelling mistakes, and of course, signing off with his initials.

“When I see Gavin Newsom trying to act like Donald Trump, that’s the opposite of authenticity. He’s not trying to be Gavin Newsom — whoever that is. He’s trying to be a fake carbon copy of Donald Trump,” Vance said on Fox News, adding, “And it just doesn’t work.”