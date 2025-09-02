Trump’s Rant About American Holidays Leads To Gavin Newsom Slamming Him, Again!

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently took aim at President Donald Trump after Trump posted a message on Truth Social calling for fewer non-working holidays in the United States.

Instead of celebrating Labor Day like any other American, Trump apparently complained, “America has too many non-working holidays. It is costing our nation BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep these businesses shut. The workforce isn’t in favor of it either! Soon, we might find ourselves with a holiday for every single working day of the year. This needs to change if we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump thinks you should be working today. pic.twitter.com/abwQmm6fPC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 1, 2025

Trump’s comments naturally caught the attention of netizens who criticized the President for his clear lack of understanding of American workers and holidays.

Newsom’s response was swift and pointed. On X, he shared a screenshot of Trump’s message and added his own commentary: “Donald Trump thinks you should be working today.” His brief yet sharp response prompted thousands of replies, most of them critical of Trump.

One commenter remarked, “Donald Trump has never worked a day in his life…” while another added, “It’s easy for a guy who has never worked a hard day’s work in his life, and who spends half his time at the golf course, to dictate what other people should do.”

Some users, however, pointed out that the tweet that Newsom shared was originally posted by Trump on June 19, 2025, Juneteenth, rather than on Labor Day itself. Juneteenth is significant as a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and was officially designated as such in 2021.

Users who found this out mentioned that Trump’s comments were likely directed at Juneteenth and not specifically at Labor Day. One individual clarified, “I think he was referring to Juneteenth,” highlighting that Trump did not mention a specific holiday in his remarks about there being too many non-working holidays.

However, it is important to note Trump’s relationship with Juneteenth and other federal holidays has been rather complicated. During his unsuccessful reelection campaign in 2020, he pledged to make Juneteenth a national holiday as part of his “Platinum Plan for Black America.”

Despite this pledge, after returning to the White House in 2024, Trump issued an executive order in January 2025 that banned diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies. This decision was interpreted by many as an effort to reduce or eliminate in-agency observances of Juneteenth and Black History Month.

Nonetheless, Trump did sign a traditional proclamation in February 2025 calling on officials to celebrate Black History Month, and issued a Labor Day statement with the message, “Celebrating 250 years of the American Worker. Happy Labor Day!” accompanied by an image of himself surrounded by workers in white hard hats.

Newsom’s tweet showed that he is consistently maintaining his routine of parodying Trump’s style and rhetoric online, as he frequently posts all-caps tweets, satirical memes, and imitation messages that mock the president’s statements and actions.

On Labor Day, Newsom’s team even posted a tongue-in-cheek message that read: “Happy Labor Day to all, including the scum that is trying to destroy our country with a sick, warped, radical mind—killing small businesses with crazy tariffs, taking health care from children, pardoning J6 thugs… wrecking our beautiful environment, defunding our schools, and destabilizing long-standing international relationships.”

The post ended on a note of irony: “But fear not—we have made great progress in recent weeks, and America will soon be safe and great again!”.

This very public feud between Newsom and Trump is naturally gaining a lot of spotlight and their supporters can also be seen presenting different opinions in the comments section. It now remains to be seen if the Labor Day drama ends here or if either of the two politicians decide to take it even further.