Confused Trump Declares DC a ‘Crime Free Zone’ in Contradictory Posts That Leave Even Supporters Scratching Their Heads

President Donald Trump snatched the spotlight again over Labor Day weekend 2025 with contradictory remarks on his Truth Social platform, amid growing speculation about his health and a low public profile.

The 79-year-old president, who has been mostly out of sight recently, had been spending time with his family at his Virginia golf club over the last week of August, following a lengthy Cabinet meeting earlier in the month. His scarce public appearances has naturally fueled widespread rumors about his well-being, though the White House insists he remains in excellent health despite a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis.

On Saturday, August 30, Trump proudly tweeted about the impact of his order to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. earlier in August, claiming the city had become a “CRIME FREE ZONE” in just 14 days. He wrote, “DC is virtually, in just 14 days, a CRIME FREE ZONE. The people living and working there are ecstatic!!! President DJT.”

The next day, however, he contradicted himself by adjusting the timeline, tweeting, “DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!! President DJT.”

These claims followed Trump’s executive order on August 11, which triggered the deployment, though the Department of Defense formally announced the move on August 14, making the timeline closer to 14 days from that date, not 12.

Despite the president’s boastful remarks, official crime statistics indicated that violent crime in D.C. was already declining before the National Guard deployment, leading critics to question the accuracy of his claims.

In addition to Washington, Trump threatened to send federal troops to Chicago, accusing Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker of failing to respond adequately to rising crime. Trump warned on his social media platform, directing a message to Pritzker: “better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

In response, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order, dubbed the “Protecting Chicago Initiative,” aimed at preventing cooperation between local law enforcement and any federal troops deployed to the city.

FEDERAL AGENTS TAKE NOTE… It’s not just Chicago standing strong. Other blue cities and governors are ready to unite against Trump’s federal invasion and occupation. I’m not an attorney, but this point seems huge: if federal agents break state or city laws, they can prosecuted.… pic.twitter.com/jJeHfXRZps — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 31, 2025

Johnson expressed serious concerns over possible troop deployments, stating, “We will not see tanks in our streets,” and warned the move could inflame tensions between residents and the police.

Similar threats have been made by Trump for other major U.S. cities under Democratic control, exacerbating fears among critics of a potential authoritarian tactic by the administration. The buildup of troops in U.S. cities has sparked protests and legal challenges, since the administration’s actions essentially raise constitutional questions about the militarization of urban areas.

Meanwhile, speculation about Trump’s health intensified following the emergence of photos showing bruising on his hands and swelling in his ankles, linked by medical experts to chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump ‘manufactured crisis’ to justify plan to send national guard to Chicago, leading Democrat says Pentagon official confirms plan as House minority leader Jeffries says president is ‘playing’ with Americans’ lives. -The Guardian pic.twitter.com/uJFoyEYRa7 — ˶˃ NewsCat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) August 25, 2025

Moreover, his contradicting social media posts have also raised concerns about his mental health, which is already under a lot of scrutiny given how Trump has been acting recently.

Despite these visible signs, White House officials maintain the president’s health is “excellent,” with his physician noting the bruises are consistent with handshaking and aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.

Though Trump has kept a low public profile, he has remained active on social media, frequently posting updates, which included his mistaken remarks about D.C. ‘s crime status.