‘Totally Delusional’ Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming That Europeans Have a Special Nickname for Him

Donald Trump loves giving himself new nicknames. The self-proclaimed “war hero” has now stated that the Europeans jokingly call him ‘President of Europe.’ The 79-year-old revealed during a press briefing that they gave him this fancy new title as a sign of ‘respect’.

Trump believes that he has succeeded in his mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ as he bragged that he and America are being respected around the world. Taking a dig at his Democrat predecessor ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden, he said that America was “dead” a year ago.

“We had a dead country. We were not gonna survive,” Trump ranted.

But, under his administration, he claimed that the United States is “the hottest country anywhere.” While interacting with the press at the Oval Office, Trump declared, “They jokingly call me the president of Europe.”

“They call me the president of Europe, which is an honor, I like Europe, and I like those people. They’re good people. They’re great leaders,” he added.

But even if it’s a joke, netizens aren’t ready to buy it. As Trump’s clip surfaced online, X users shared their opinions about the new nickname, and none of them were in favor of the President.

Steven Pifer, former US ambassador to Ukraine, tweeted, “This is at top of list of things that did not happen last week.”

“Dear Europe, please, please take him. We’ll owe you forever,” an X user wrote. Another took a dig as they wrote, “Dumping our problems on them is not very nice.”

“Omg, they don’t call him that. I know what they do call him but don’t want to get banned on X for saying it,” wrote someone.

Another user called Trump “totally delusional.”

Mocking Trump in his own social media style, someone tweeted, “No they don’t. Nobody does that. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

An X user from Europe tweeted, “As a contributor currently sitting in Europe, I’d like to confirm that we don’t call him that. At all. Ever. Ever. There are many things we do call him but ‘president’ is not among them.”

“The man is a total moron,” wrote another.

X users unanimously broke Trump’s delusion, but we doubt that he cares at all. The President believes that he restored America to its full glory by deporting illegal migrants, deploying troops to the cities to bring down the crime rate, and imposing tariffs on other countries.