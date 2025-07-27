Donald Trump’s Gold-Obsessed Oval Office Makeover Is Getting Dragged on Social Media—Netizens Call it ‘Embarrassing’

The makeover of the Oval Office in Donald Trump‘s reign is facing fierce criticism online, with several common people comparing the gold-heavy design to the glitz of the Trump Tower, and it hasn’t been said in a flattering way. A trend has emerged, where the photos of the White House, both in Joe Biden‘s and Donald Trump’s eras, are being shown side-by-side, which has further reinforced the mockery of the present decor.

Michelle Price, the AP White House reporter, initially initiated the conversation by posting a comparison on her X handle between these two leaders having foreign dignitaries, with Biden meeting the Prime Minister of Japan, and Trump with the Prime Minister of Israel. The contrast between the pictures was clearly visible and eventually fueled people to hop in.

And as usual, the critics of the Trump administration have not held back, saying, “Trump is turning the Oval Office into a Carnival cruise ship lounge.” Another wrote, “Biden redecorated the Oval Office with a focus on American Icons. The look was understated and elegant. Trump’s Oval Office theme is gaudy. All that fake-looking gold crap looks tacky as hell. It is embarrassing.”

Among the most noticeable changes are generally seen in the fireplace . When Joe Biden took the chair, the mantle was adorned with Swedish ivy — a plant said to date back to the Kennedy era, despite the fact that its origin is still unclear.

Coming back to the Trump era, the ivy is gone, and shiny decorative pieces from the White House collection have taken its place, which comprises the dessert stands and ornamental centrepieces. Surprisingly, during the initial Presidential term of Donald Trump, he kept it, making this design pivot even more dramatic.

The top image is the “Biden” Oval Office, bottom is Trump’s Oval. Take a look at how many GOLD accents Trump has added. Now, you could look at this as another example of Trump’s “ostentatious” style or you could see the very clear signal Trump is making about the return of… pic.twitter.com/T5b6oaeR47 — NewsTreason Channel 17 (@NewsTreason) April 14, 2025

A thing that is common in Trump’s vision is gold. The present room now features several paintings with gold frames and also a touch of gold embellishments on the marble fireplace. The President is known for his affinity for gold, and he even gave rise to the idea of installing gold leaf in the Cabinet Room during a prior meeting.

Robert Wellington, a famous art historian, engaged in studying the French arts of the Louis XIV era, weighed in. “Perhaps he’s trying to create a sense of material splendor around him that gives a sense of power and buttresses his claims to the success that his administration is having,” Wellington told Fast Company. “He wants to give that illusion of success.”

However, several netizens also feel the outcome misses the mark. One critic remarked, “It’s as if Liberace had a garage sale,” while others compared the gold decor to bargain products from Alibaba. A concerned commenter added, “I hope that lovely fireplace can be restored with no damage.”

Some of the other replacements feature custom gold coasters on the coffee table, with each among them having Trump’s name, which wasn’t a thing seen during Biden. Besides, Trump also hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence, though not original, along with reviving the infamous Diet Coke button and also an Oval Office oddity, and it has eventually become a trademark feature of his presidency.