Kimberley Guilfoyle Upgrades Her Wardrobe – But Her Makeup Ruins the Glow

For Kimberley Guilfoyle, fashion missteps seem to be a recurring theme, even as she attempts to dress professionally. After finally bagging the post of Greece’s ambassador, she has been hands-on in rediscovering her style and fashion statement, ahead of moving into her brand new official residence in Athens.

The American diplomat’s dressing sense has often stirred a buzz of being anything but formal. And now, as she’s on the road to progress in that department, it seems her makeup is still lagging.

The once-connoisseur of skin-fitted mini dresses, Kimberley was spotted at a public event recently, and her pictures have gone viral all over social media. Dressed in a blue pantsuit with a top and a tacky pearl necklace, she was quite engaging with the audience. While her outfit was professional-looking, it was overshadowed by her cakey makeup, which completely undermined the formal ambition. Despite her flashy styling, Guilfoyle failed to impress, with her frequent gestures drawing attention for the wrong reasons.

She seemed to be only halfway there for a complete makeover for political stakeholdership, with her excessively layered makeup, thick faux lashes, and, most importantly, a heavy and shapeless hair extension spoiling all the fun. In comparison with the choice of her outfit being more subtle and professional at all times, Kimberley still needs to work a lot on her makeup and how it actually presents her before the camera and the people at large.

The pictures of her from this recent appearance have left the internet buzzing with comments, as many feel that she might be overtly excited to take up such a huge role and responsibility. However, to succeed in it, Kimberley does require a full-fledged wardrobe makeover, which should include more subtle items over the dramatic and exaggerated frills and faux makeup. To be taken seriously in her important new role, netizens believe the newly appointed Greek ambassador must ditch her previous makeup style entirely.

A new skincare and makeup routine is prudent for Kimberley Guilfoyle at this stage, and people can only speculate that a full-fledged makeover of all sorts is coming soon for her, where she would explore the beauty of subtlety in personal style and fashion choices. Meanwhile, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), she extended her thanks to Donald Trump for considering her suitable to become the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece.

Her message on the post read as “I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. Senate for their trust and confidence in me. It is the honor of my life to serve as the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece.” Interestingly enough, Guilfoyle dated Donald Trump Jr for about six years previously, before they called it quits in 2024. That’s when she became a prominent MAGA spokesperson, regularly appearing at political events and becoming a recognizable face to the public.