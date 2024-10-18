Kim Kardashian’s Childhood Video Sparks Comparisons with North West as Fans Spot Striking Similarities

North West often gets called a mini version of her famous dad Kanye West. The fun banters and mannerisms have inspired the fans to call her a female clone of her dad. However, an old video which was shared by Entertainment Tonight led the Kardashian fans to rethink their assertion. A video that zipped up the recent video snap of Northie with her mum Kim Kardashian's old video has left the fans in amazement. Several called the eldest daughter of Ye a doppelganger of her mom.

The video captioned, "North West’s ‘Interview Magazine’ Q&A is very much giving the same energy as Kim Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation! 👀😅" shows The Kardashians star hopping and dancing during her 8th grade graduation party. The SKIMS founder also can be seen introducing herself as the "dopest" person in her class. Following this she says, "I know you’re all gonna miss me ‘cause you all love me!" before barging into the dance floor. Fans loved the mom of four being herself in her early teens as she predicted that she'll be famous someday.

Trick-or-treat 🎃 North West tells mom @KimKardashian about her Halloween costume ideas after her Fall cover shoot. pic.twitter.com/Z9B0phKvRS — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) October 12, 2024

Users on the internet called her fashion choice cool and also complimented her haircut. User @omo_hume commented, "The legendary Kim K bob," on Instagram. Others expressed their love for the mother-daughter calling them a fun pair. @nisimibey wrote, "NOW I see the resemblance!! She has hints of her mothers’s original face." Supporting the argument @laynee_1326 shared, "Glad someone showed this cause I was tired of them comparing North personality to Kanye." @erical0ve quizzed those who called North a carbon copy of her dad by saying, "And everyone says she gets her personality from her dad!! 😂" @jenniferracquel quipped, "The more I see Kim’s real personality, the more I love her. She is so funny🤣" Netizens loved the way Kardashian danced and screamed on the mic.

Why wouldn’t she? That’s her kid — KANE (@REDFACE022) October 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the Interview magazine clip zipped with the old video of Kardashian shows North doing something similar. The interviewer can be heard laughing in the background as the 11-year-old says, "Hey, it’s me, North West!" The young girl introduces herself and sticks her tongue out chuckling as the interviewer quizzes her. During the interview, she passionately mentions the people who inspire her in showbiz.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West are seen out for dinner at the Polo Bar on August 14, 2024, in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

She has shared previously that she aims to be a rap artist and follow in the footsteps of her parents. In a video shared by the future lawyer and entrepreneur in 2019, North shared her ambitions as a six-year-old. "I want to be a dancer… and I want to be a rapper… and I want to be a singer," she says in the video's background. Surprisingly, not much has changed, and North continues to stay true to her goals. The proud mum would often share her daughter's artwork on her social media handle. There is no denying that the young Kardashian kid is already a star in the making.