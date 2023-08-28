Kim Kardashian Jams To 'Moana' Track ‘Where You Are’ With Daughter North West In An Adorable Video Post

Kim Kardashian shared a priceless moment of bonding with her daughter North in a lovely Instagram video that warmed fans' hearts.

The video featured the mother-daughter duo, set to the upbeat music from the Moana soundtrack. North's lovely flower in her hair, a filter, evoking Moana's iconic look from the adored animated film, added a touch of magic. The song Where You Are was the duo's selection for the groove, a piece that underscores themes of happiness and belonging in the movie.

Kim wore a stylish black tube top and pulled her hair up in an attractive style. North wore a simple yet gorgeous red t-shirt next to her. North's excitement and faultless delivery of the lyrics, which showed her familiarity with the song, won over the hearts of her audience.

Moana is a family favorite. In 2017, North and her cousin, Penelope Disick, the second child of Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, hosted a beautiful Moana-themed birthday party, per Harper's Bazaar. The little children dressed to the nines. North was decked up in a two-piece with a tropical design, a flower hat, and a crochet belt, while Penelope dressed like Moana as she took photos with Sophia, Larsa Pippen's kid.

The Kardashians do not go subtle when it comes to their parties, so the birthday celebration also featured a pig petting zoo, shaved ice, a bounce house, and other activities. Along with identical Pomeranian dogs, the kids also received identical three-tier Disney-themed cakes on what was their fourth birthday. Everyone looked to be having a great time, including the parents. When she and two of her pals surfed a motorized surfboard in a bouncy house, Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner child. The photograph was captioned, "The only three grown-ups (sort of) to go on," by The Kardashians star.

In the meanwhile, North performed a dance routine for her loved ones. Penelope was beaming as she hung out with a Moana impersonator while wearing a swimming suit with a cheetah pattern. She attended the ceremony with her brand-new dog and wore long, brown clip-ins.

In an Instagram post on August 26, Kim Kardashian shared more highlights from her most recent mother-daughter vacation, per PEOPLE. The 42-year-old founder of SKIMS recently traveled to Japan with her oldest kid, North West, and expressed that it is one of their favorite destinations in the entire world. “Japan is our happy place 🇯🇵,” Kardashian wrote.

She posted a few more images from the girls' vacation, during which a friend of North's and the friend's mother also joined them. The pictures showed North, 10, sporting long pink braids that Kim Kardashian made fun of in a recent TikTok video. In one of the pictures, North's friend assisted her in carrying the braids as they traveled around the Asian nation.

