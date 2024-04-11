How Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids React to Bianca Censori’s Bold Fashion Choices

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family dynamics have come under the spotlight yet again, this time focusing on the surprising reactions of their children to their stepmom Bianca Censori’s daring fashion statements. Censori, who tied the knot with West in a private ceremony in 2022, has been making waves with her sheer and almost nude ensembles, igniting both fascination and controversy among fans and family alike. Censori has not been hesitant to flaunt her figure in skintight sheer outfits, often leaving little to the imagination. While some fans have raised eyebrows at her bold choices, surprisingly, it turns out that West and Kardashian’s children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—are more amused than embarrassed by their stepmother’s fashion.

According to insiders close to the family, “The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers. They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.” Kardashian, who was skeptical about Censori’s risqué style, has reportedly made peace with it as she knows how her ex-husband West can be. The insider shared, "I know that the clothes Ye makes Bianca wear does trouble [Kim], mostly because of the kids. But Kim really does wish Ye and Bianca nothing but the best."

Recent escapades of West and Censori have caught public attention, with Censori flaunting see-through dresses and barely there outfits with a sleek hairdo. These fashion choices have fueled discussions among fans, speculating the future outfits West will be styling Censori in. Moreover, as per sources, Kardashian has asked West to ensure Censori 'covers up' around the kids. As per The Sun, a source revealed, “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

On top of that, there is speculation within the close circles that West’s influence is transforming Censori, but not in a good way. An insider shared, “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut. Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim — almost like Kim 2.0. The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect,” as reported by She Knows.

The insider further added, “Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person — as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through — but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”