Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Makes Dramatic Fashion Change After 'Regretting' Lewd Photos

Recently Kanye West shared racy pictures of his wife Bianca Censori, on Instagram. Days after showing off their romance on social media, the couple was spotted enjoying a shopping spree by the paparazzi. The pair went on an excursion together wearing just black clothing.

As reported by The Mirror, the duo was seen shopping at the Maxfield store in West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon. They were both dressed identically. While West wore a little more subdued style, Censori looked stunning in a long black leather coat and a big fluffy hat, an item that has quickly become her hallmark. Though Censori wore heels and a polished appearance, West was dressed in jeans, a leather jacket, and a sweatshirt pulled up over his head. During their shopping excursion in Los Angeles, the pair seemed to maintain a neutral look on their faces. As per the outlet, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman gave the pair a Tarot reading after Kanye shared the plethora of photos, and she hinted that Bianca could have some regrets.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been spotted at the Wynn.



This comes after the pair were sighted in Las Vegas celebrating Bianca's birthday over the weekend. Before heading out for supper, Censori was seen shopping with her husband while sporting a little bikini top and a sarong-style skirt. On Bianca's birthday last week, the rapper—who secretly married her in December 2022—posted a few messages praising her. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me." A close-up photo of Censori with her hair tied up in a bun was included with the extended caption. Shortly after, West posted a picture of Censori grinning in lacy leggings with the comment, "I miss you when I wake up before you." He cleared his Instagram grid of all other stuff by adding more pictures of Bianca. The other pictures showed near-nudes, such as the well-known pillow street photos of Bianca and Ye. "Yall knows who ran the summer," he wrote as the picture of the pillow's caption.

Fans' responses to West's recent Instagram posts were divided; some praised him for constantly showcasing Censori, while others criticized his own style choices and urged the rapper to stop flashing her body. One user wrote, "This is kind of creepy because she's ur wife, and ur treating her like a human dominatrix doll... not it." Another user showed concern for West's daughters and added, "He is hurting Bianca but also his daughters. They might think this is how a man shows his love. Fingers crossed for their future." A third user commented, "It's tiring, to see this; your pleasure at stripping this woman of her self-respect, every chance you have. Disappointing to see that she allows it. I wonder...is this a desire to humiliate the woman? Do you dislike women so greatly since your previous marriage - that you must use every opportunity to bring shame on Ms. Censori & her family at every turn?!"

