Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Teams up With Khloe Kardashian For Her Clothing Line

In a turn of events, Kayla Nicole, former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has stepped into the spotlight with her recent ventures in the world of high-profile ad campaigns, making waves with her involvement in a new advertisement campaign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Taking to her Instagram story, Nicole, the model and entrepreneur, enthusiastically shared a major milestone—her participation in Khloe Kardashian's latest Fabletics campaign. In a picture, Kayla was seen standing alongside Khloe and other models for the new Fabletics co-ords line. The picture created waves with many pointing to Kelce's ex has joined the faction against Swift ever since she started seeing the NFL player, per Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

But that's not the only feather in Kayla's cap. Her latest move coincides with another high-profile campaign—the Mahomes family's venture into sleepwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, along with their adorable children, released a sleepwear line that gained immense popularity, causing a surge of traffic that temporarily crashed the SKIMS website as fans rushed to grab the stylish pieces just in time for the holiday season. Notably, when news broke about Kelce's relationship with global pop sensation Swift, Nicole took a social media step back by unfollowing both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Her unfollowing of married couple Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram garnered a lot of attention due to Nicole's past relationship with Travis Kelce and his new high-profile romance with Swift. Now, in an interview with People, Nicole shed some light on the nuances of the situation, explaining that there was more complexity and history to her ongoing relationships with the Mahomeses than what meets the eye.

Nicole said, "To everyone, it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch; you turn it on and off, and everything goes dead and black, and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality." She explained, "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made. For me, in my life, I have to move forward, and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully, when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Despite the constant media attention surrounding her former boyfriend Travis Kelce's personal life, Nicole has consistently exhibited impressive composure. Recently celebrating her 32nd birthday, she embarked on a trip to Los Angeles, where she was spotted courtside at the Lakers/Clippers game alongside a friend. Kayla shared photos of herself enjoying the sun in Grand Cayman for the birthday celebration.

