In addition to its original line of bras and underwear, SKIMS also produces swimwear, sleepwear, and lingerie in a dizzying choice of technical materials and seasonally appropriate hues. Beginning with the release of the "Boyfriend Collection" in 2022, which Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson wore extensively, the brand experimented with unisex clothing. Kardashian's new underwear brand, SKIMS for Men, debuted with an ad campaign that starred some known faces like Neymar and Nick Bossa.

TMZ reports that shortly after Kim's online shop for men's underwear, SKIMS went up, the company was inundated with 25,000 orders for Kim's designs. The speed with which individuals wanted to acquire products is the most amazing aspect of this business's success; the 25,000 orders were made in under 5 minutes. In a record-setting span of time, the SKIMS firm generated millions of dollars thanks to orders of at least $50 apiece. According to consumer monitoring statistics provided by Circana to CNN, the market for men's underwear is $5.7 billion, with sales growing 2% over the last year. SKIMS also revealed that guys make up more than 10% of their current clientele.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

CEO Jens Grede recently said in an interview that SKIMS is interested in going public because of the rising interest in consumer-focused enterprises among stock investors. According to him, it had become profitable, and annual revenues were projected to reach $750 million, up from $500 million in 2022. Nearly 70% of its total clients are members of Generation Z, and around 15% of its online customers are from outside the United States. He added that 11 million customers have signed up for waiting lists for the brand's hottest products during the last 12 months. Wellington Management, an investment firm, spearheaded the most recent funding drive. Greenoaks Capital Partners joins previous investors, D1 Capital Partners and Imaginary Ventures, in this round of funding.

It was the biggest day of sales for the SKIMS brand since its launch. pic.twitter.com/z9VMFTZ50E — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2023

Soccer star Neymar Jr. and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Bosa for the men's wear ad campaign. In the campaign's press release, Kardashian said that the move into men's apparel is evidence of how much SKIMS has "evolved". She stated, "The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody. To have an icon like Neymar Jr. as the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NFL’s top defensive player Nick Bosa, speaks volumes about the way SKIMS has evolved into a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just women. I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products." Briefs, boxer shorts, tank tops, and T-shirts are all part of the new Cotton, Stretch, and Sport range from SKIMS. These outfits are available for men in sizes XS–5X from SKIMS.

