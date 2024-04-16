Kim Kardashian’s Fans Are Angry After She Shared a Picture of North West Wearing Swarovski Jewels

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, recently flaunted an opulent collection of diamond jewelry in a recent Instagram post shared by her mum. The young fashionista, donned an oversized Chicago Bulls T-shirt and chunky bracelets, with her her long curls tied into a sleek ponytail. The post, captioned "Stylist of the Year," however, sparked criticism from netizens who accused Kardashian of exposing her daughter to excessive wealth and flashy jewels, according to The US Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Allen Berezovsky

A user commented, "Kim really needs to stop exposing her. She’s going to have a reputation before she’s even a teen. I already see so many things on her about her being a brat," while another agreed, "Way too much and way too young. The piercings are not cute on a minor whether they are fake or not, they’re not a good look." A third user, however, voiced their opinion against the repeated harsh remarks levied on the mother-daughter, "Obviously, we aren’t famous celebs so there will be differences, but it does make me sad. It seems no one even attempts to let North be little for a while."

Kardashian frequently showcases her daughter, West, on her social media platforms, including their joint TikTok account @kimandnorth, where the nine-year-old enjoys dancing and playing dress-up in her mother's attire, filming makeup tutorials. According to Hello! Magazine, this has amassed a huge fan following online for North but earned harsh criticism for Kardashian for her parenting decisions.

‘She’s too young!’ Kardashian fans rage after Kim ‘exposes’ daughter North, 10, in pic of preteen with Swarovski jewelshttps://t.co/HnOkPzfGrD — Peggy Dodson (@PeggyDodson) April 14, 2024

Critics speculated that the child was thrust into the spotlight at a young age due to her parents' fame. Apart from North, Kardashian has three other children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. According to Mirror, in November of last year, Kardashian faced backlash from fans when some photographs of North seemed to have been digitally edited to make her appear slimmer. A concerned fan shared the images on Reddit to seek opinions on whether they had indeed been edited.

Nah @KimKardashian is a bad mother Idc.. How your kid go from listening to Ice Spice to Sexyy Red?



That's bad parenting 101 Ke sana — PRINCELY from tumblr (@PRINCELY_ARTs) December 4, 2023

Expressing her uncertainty about the authenticity of the photos, the person wrote, "Are these photoshopped? I have partial blindness in one eye so I can’t really tell, but it looks to me like the door/wall behind is warped by her legs, on the left. Can anyone else see what I mean?" Another user reaffirmed her suspicions and added, "Yes, made the legs longer and slimmed her a bit. That’s incredibly sad." A third person echoed the sentiments and asserted, "It is so incredibly sad and disgusting. It’s the first thing I noticed when I saw the pictures. Honestly, it makes my stomach turn." Another user online chimed, "Photoshopping kids in photos is gross and is teaching these kids not to like something about themselves. Horrible parenting."