Young Kim Kardashian Looks Like North West in a 90s Style Throwback Video Shot By Khloé Kardashian

North West is often compared to her father Kanye West but in this throwback video of Kim Kardashian, the Skims mogul looks like a mini version of her daughter. The 43-year-old channeled her inner fashionista in the quintessential '90s style video her sister Khloé Kardashian shot, long before the family's rise to fame with the reality show Keeping Up With Kardashians.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Kim posted the black and white clip on her Instagram account on May 28, 2024, which features her in her early teens. Khloé, who was behind the camera, can be heard saying, "This is Kim. She is really pretty. She is gonna be famous when she grows up." Kim playfully responded, "Oh, I know that," as reported by People magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In the video, the Hulu star was seen sporting '90s fashion trends like an oversized flannel shirt, layered chokers, and a bun with a middle parting. Her cross chokers resembled many of North's looks in recent years. Fans on Instagram noticed an uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter. @julienowisnumberone penned, "Kim looked like Northie."

Meanwhile, some pointed out the similarity in their voices. @alegon2paradise remarked, "Daaaang, that sounds just like Northie." @chica_bomb01 agreed, "All I hear is Northie." Others, however, argued that Kim resembled her younger daughter, Chicago. @dartagnias_life opined, "More Chicago to me." @diamond_virgo3 echoed, "That is definitely Chicago!!! She is your twin."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The businesswoman is a mother to four children—11-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 5-year-old Psalm. Although the reality star has a unique equation with each of her kids, North, in particular, has a special relationship with her mother. The preteen is often seen pulling her mother's legs like no other and fans love her for her daring attitude.

Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/3106kXHTcG — ✞ (@Deyvxxd_) August 19, 2024

North has been in the limelight since she was barely 22 months old. Fans of the Kardashian clan love it when she gets featured in the show. Interestingly, Kim's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian once argued that North probably was Kim's 'lesson' on earth to teach her more and more patience. In one of the episodes from November 2023, Kim explained, "North is really special, smart, and creative and definitely beats to her own drum. Her personality is really, really silly. It's so interesting because her temperament as a child is the same now. You just come out your own person. Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet. It means I'm supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life."

However, North is more inclined towards her father, controversial rapper Ye. During a discussion with her sister Kourtney, Kim confessed, "North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out.' He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," as per TODAY. In response, Kourtney added that her kids are the same.