Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Fear of Spiders in a BTS Video of ‘American Horror Story' Teaser

Posters for the next American Horror Story anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring a needle-wielding Cara Delevingne and an unrecognizable Kim Kardashian, have been causing a stir online. Kardashian revealed in a behind-the-scenes video that she overcame a lifelong phobia of spiders to play the lead in American Horror Story. She claimed in the clip that she is still "so afraid of spiders." However, this is not the first time she addressed her arachnophobia.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable in Her ‘Jarring’ Makeover For AHS

Recently, FX published a featurette centered on Kardashian's character, Siobhan Walsh. According to The Daily Mail, while talking about her fake eyelashes she said, "These lashes were sitting on the counter, and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider." The camera then cuts to the SKIMS tycoon shrouded in cobwebs while cradling a baby, and afterward with a large spider clinging to her chest.

In a recent interview with People, Zachary Quinto said he was "really impressed" with Kardashian, a newbie to American Horror Story. He shared, "I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice." He added, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job." In April, Kardashian announced that she would be joining AHS opposite Emma Roberts.

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate.’ pic.twitter.com/h8RlKbsKjK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Poses with Creepy Spider in American Horror Story Launch Poster

Kardashian, with a lifelong fear of spiders, once appeared on the Ellen Show where at first she and the presenter sat side by side to talk about being scared of various things. Kim started to eye the room warily, perhaps remembering Ellen's history of frightening her visitors. Ellen told her, "I’m not gonna scare you, but I do wanna help you get over something because you’re scared," but before she could finish her sentence Kim immediately said, "No! No, no, no."

Ellen continued, "You’re scared of spiders," while offering Kardashian to get over her fear. Kim stood up and backed away as soon as DeGeneres pulled out the plastic jar housing the spider, Kim replied, "No, we’re not. We’re absolutely not. You’re not doing this to me. I’m never gonna get over it."

Also Read: Furious 'American Horror Story' Fans Slam The Makers For Casting Kim Kardashian: "Definitely Not Watching"

Kardashian moved away as soon as DeGeneres brought out the spider and she proclaimed, "We've been through this before! I don't care, I don't care to get over my fear — I don't care!" When DeGeneres asked Kardashian whether she was willing to hold the spider, Kardashian panicked and fled off the stage.

The crowd laughed and applauded, evidently enjoying Kim's anxiety as Ellen explained, "It’s not real!" Apart from this incident, the arachnophobe celebrated Halloween in 2020 by dressing like a spider and decorating her house with a huge spider perched on the roof, proclaiming that she was "overcoming" her "fears."

More from Inquisitr

Pregnant Emma Roberts Flaunts Her Bump In A Pink Baby Doll Dress

Evan Peters Apologizes For Retweeting A Video Condoning Violence Against Looters