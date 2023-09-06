Kim Kardashian Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable in Her ‘Jarring’ Makeover For AHS

Ryan Murphy is ramping up the creepiness for the highly anticipated 12th season of AHS, titled American Horror Story: Delicate. On July 20th, the first trailer was published, giving the audience the first official look at Kim Kardashian's role. Kim's doll-like appearance is accentuated by her icy blonde hair and thick, fluttering eyelashes. As the song Rock-a-Bye Baby plays in the background, she can be seen carrying a baby. The teaser also shows a bird's egg dropping from its nest and a rocking, lit cradle, all of which add to the movie's eerie atmosphere.

In April, it was revealed that Kim, 42, would be joining Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story. In her recent Instagram post, as reported by The Sun, Kim wore a full face of makeup in the first photo, complete with a bare lip and deep eyeshadow. The following one shows Kim working on her laptop while facing away from several windows. She accessorized her enormous necklace with a black, cut-out sweatshirt.

Season 12 of the FX program will be an adaptation of the forthcoming Danielle Valentine book Delicate Condition, which follows a fictionalized version of actress Anna Alcott as she attempts to have a family but has difficulty. She thinks the baby is still living inside of her even though IVF attempts and a miscarriage were unsuccessful. The co-creator Ryan Murphy said as much in an April statement to the Hollywood Reporter, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

However, the new images that Kim shared online drew a lot of attention from the fans, who were quick to notice her 'unrecognizable' face. One fan wrote, "Why does it look like Kim, but not like Kim at the exact same time?" Another user was quick to comment on her features, "Her face looks so droopy here! It’s crazy because it would look totally normal if she just didn’t photoshop her stuff like crazy, but because we only see highly edited photos, this is so much more jarring." A third user commented, "Something looks so very different about her here, and for some reason, it’s her nose that’s making me think this."

Even though Kardashian has tried acting previously, this will be her biggest break yet. A-list actors in dangerous roles are hardly out of AHS's comfort zone. Since hiring Jessica Lange in the first season, the show has featured a rotating ensemble of A-listers, most notably casting Lady Gaga in the fifth season (at the time, she had only appeared in her own lavish music videos) and so launching her successful film career. By making this decision, Kardashian is also strengthening her ties to Disney, with whom she and her family have been working closely since debuting their reality program.

