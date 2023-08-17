Kim Kardashian Poses with Creepy Spider in American Horror Story Launch Poster

The fashion icon Kim Kardashian is all set to haunt her fans as American Horror Story (AHS) launched its posters for the next season alongside co-actor Emma Roberts. Some reports in early 2023 suggested that the SKIMS founder is part of the TV series, and now the "horrifying" look of the reality star has proved the rumors right.

The 42-year-old is part of the twelfth season of the anthology show, and she's set to share screen space with the show's running cast, 32-year-old Roberts. AHS: Delicate is also set to feature Cara Delevingne, among others, reported The Mirror. The highly anticipated show revealed its first visuals on its official social media handles.

The Kardashians star looked absolutely unrecognizable in the first official poster unveiled on August 15, 2023. The fans have been waiting for the show's return date, and it's finally here, along with a star-studded cast that will act as a cherry on top, as per Daily Star. Kim has a notable role in the American horror drama, which marks her debut in the series.

The first episode is set to be launched on September 20, 2023, and the fans can predict it's going to be "horrifying" since the posters released are equally creepy. The mother of four is a sight to behold in a frightening look. The launch poster showed her wearing a long platinum blonde wig, overly-dramatic spooky makeup, and terrifying contact lenses, according to the Daily Mail.

Kim is wearing a metallic light blue sports bra and her skin shimmers with a silvery glow. Adding to her dramatic presence, she stands alongside a giant, creepy black widow spider attached to her torso, its lanky legs wrapping her body. Fans were in awe of Kim's deathly look and left comments.

@Henry92589880 commented, "It should be interesting to see what Kim has to offer, considering it's her first acting role." Another fan, @_williams22, echoed, "Good casting call! I'll be tuning in!" A third fan, @finrchina, reacted, "She doesn't look like Kim." This season of AHS is an adaptation of the horror novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

The plot follows the story of Anna, an actress who struggles to get pregnant and gets multiple IVF treatments but fails to conceive. As time passes, she becomes paranoid that some mysterious forces are keeping her from getting pregnant, but no one believes her, including her husband.

She eventually gets pregnant but suffers a miscarriage. Despite the doctor's reports, she can feel the baby growing inside her. The author told Entertainment Weekly, "It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy. It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience."

Kim posted a tweet from the sets of AHS and received massive backlash. She wrote, "Hi guys! I'm on the set of AHS, and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????" Fans called her all sorts of things; however, she remained a part of the show. Her character's name in the horror show is Siobhan Walsh.

Hi guys!

I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to???? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 23, 2023

