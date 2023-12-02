Here's Why Viewers Think 'AHS' Producers Are Upset With Kim Kardashian For 'Leaking' These Details

Kim Kardashian is a successful entrepreneur with her primary focus in the fashion industry; SKIMS founder. Apart from being a global phenomenon through her famous reality television show The Kardashians, she is trying her hand at acting. The mother of four had recently unveiled appearing on the emanated thriller series: American Horror Story earlier this year as per Variety Magazine. The trailer alone impressed many loyal fans of the show who appeared excited to see her in a new avatar. While fans remain excited for Kardashian, they think her producers feel otherwise. Well…No one likes spoilers, do they?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Performance in 'American Horror Story' Gets Crazily Outrageous Reactions

As per The U.S. Sun, fans have a reason to believe producers of the show aren’t very thrilled with Kardashian, especially not after she might’ve just leaked a major plot from the show in the season 4 finale of her reality show. The aforementioned episode featured Kardashian’s time filming the series including a confessional about how different it is to be under new management and a whole cast. She claimed that every episode of American Horror Story or AHS, has a “new director, new energy, and different pace.” Which is why she’s been having some trouble “keeping up”.

Image Source: Hulu

She said in a confessional: “Day three is more challenging…I knew it was going to be a lot of work but it’s definitely more work than I anticipated.” The finale episode continued to showcase Kardashian while she was in her element and featured a scene that’s allegedly a spoiler! The scene captures Kardashian on a beach with Wild Child actress Emma Roberts, having a casual conversation. The two share a warm embrace, and a formal kiss on the cheek, and then Roberts departs from view.

Image Source: Hulu

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Fear of Spiders in a BTS Video of ‘American Horror Story' Teaser

After Roberts exits the scenic location, Kardashian is observed [pretending] to call someone on the phone. Kardashian was also seen talking to the producers when the cameras were off. However, there were no interviews with Roberts nor the producers of the show featured on her reality show.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable in Her ‘Jarring’ Makeover For AHS

Hopping back to the reality show, Kardashian continued to rant about her journey filming and talked about her experience. Before the reality show moved on to its next segment, Kardashian revealed a small glimpse into her hectic schedule: “We have six hours left. I just have so many scenes, and I had a lot of dialogues.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The publication quoted a now-deleted thread on Reddit that discussed the alleged spoiler with many fans left unhappy with what had happened. Several fans theorized that producers of AHS wouldn’t be as pleased as punch with her in light of recent events. One person asked: “I wonder how annoyed the producers of AHS are with Kim for blowing up some of the plot of that show?”

Another one remarked: “The second half debuts after XMAS and they deffo gave away some details they should have.” Representatives of Kardashian and AHS are yet to comment on the matter. Whether Kardashian will continue to act in the show or be removed after the aforementioned ordeal remains to be seen.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Poses with Creepy Spider in American Horror Story Launch Poster

Furious 'American Horror Story' Fans Slam The Makers For Casting Kim Kardashian: "Definitely Not Watching"