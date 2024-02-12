Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Kissing After Rumors of 'Quietly Dating' Surfaced

Kim Kardashian built an empire after appearing on her family’s show The Kardashians. Not only did her popularity grow over the years, but also her love for hard work. Over time, Kardashian has conquered many hurdles which have contributed to who she is today. Her love life on the other hand took a dip after her messy divorce with ex-husband Kanye West. Despite going through a tough time dealing with the aftermath of a separation, and co-parenting four children, Kardashian still believes that her forever love is still out there. Well, she might’ve just been ‘quietly’ dating him over the last few months!

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Kardashian has a new man in her life and it’s none other than NFL star player Odell Beckham Jr. A source speaking to the publication recalled seeing the alleged couple at the after party of the Grammys in Hollywood. Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted getting cozier until they allegedly turned the heat up with their supposed tryst! The source recalled, “Last Thursday they both arrived at Bird’s Street Club in West Hollywood separately but got a table with Khloe and were openly kissing and getting cozy.” The source insinuates that they weren’t completely bothered by the thought of someone spotting them.

Moreover, the club is said to be rather exclusive and hosts some pretty famous celebs apart from Kardashian herself. The source continued to note their observation saying, “Plenty of guests saw them together but it was the perfect date place because it’s a private members club with a strict no photo policy.”

This policy was indeed a brilliant way of keeping things low-key with room for speculation. Moreover, the source continued to explain the situation with the press capturing them at the establishment saying, “The paparazzi didn’t get them together as they left separately and Kim had her Range Rover brought into the parking garage.”

What’s an interesting keynote is the fact that it was the very same place where Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner also had a date night with her now-ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny. The source claimed that perhaps Kardashian was “taking a leaf out of her sister’s book when it comes to dating.” Will Jenner’s previous relationship outcome be the same for her sister or will Kardashian be rewarded with an eternally blissful love that she’d grow to cherish?

Whether this is a casual fling or something serious remains unknown. For the moment, neither Kardashian nor her rumored boyfriend Beckham Jr. has commented on the subject of a possible relationship. However, another source speaking to In Touch Weekly comments on how long they’ve been allegedly seeing each other. The person said, “Kim and Odell are definitely an item now and have been seeing each other for months.” Lastly, the source pointed out, “Although they haven’t stepped out in public, they’ve not really kept it behind closed doors either.”