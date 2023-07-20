Kylie Jenner Faces Severe Backlash Over 'Tone Deaf' Remark Amid Scorching Heat in California

Kylie Jenner received significant criticism from netizens for a recent social media post deemed "tone-deaf." As the National Weather Service issued warnings and advisories to states regarding the ongoing scorching weather, the reality TV star shared a picture on Instagram seemingly related to high temperatures in California during this week's heatwave.

In the photo, Kylie Jenner appeared to be walking and captioned the post, "It's hot as f***." After the post, Reddit users criticized Kylie Jenner, labeling her "tone deaf" due to her remark about the temperature, considering that she has her own private jet. Some users pointed out that private jets contribute to climate change, and they mentioned that several other celebrities have faced criticism in the past for using private planes amid growing concerns over climate issues.

In response to Kylie's photo, a thread on the platform started with a user suggesting, "Maybe use your plane less." The post has garnered over a thousand upvotes and generated various replies from other users. One Reddit user said: "This is spot on!" while another added: "Seriously. There should be a significant climate tax on private planes." In the thread, several others expressed their agreement with this sentiment. Amidst the discussions, some individuals have labeled her tone-deaf. A user on the same thread wrote the following comment: "She's the last one who should be complaining jfc, so tone deaf." Another commenter criticized the actress, stating that she has become incredibly cringy and lacks self-awareness lately.

However, some of her fans came to her defense, with one questioning why she couldn't even mention that it's hot outside without facing backlash. As a user said, "Lmao wtf's up with the tone-deaf comments? Saying the weather is hot is tone deaf now?"

In another news story by The Daily Mail recently, a few images of Kylie and 25-year-old social media model Jordyn Woods from their dinner outing were shared. Despite their past as former best friends, both appeared to be in high spirits during their reunion, with Jordyn flashing a wide smile as they headed to the sushi restaurant alongside Kylie.

According to Page Six, the two friends dressed up for a surprise girls' night out and seemed to be in high spirits. Both Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods dressed elegantly for this special occasion. The beauty mogul chose a sophisticated ensemble, pairing black trousers with a one-shoulder, fitted black and white top that tastefully revealed a glimpse of her toned midriff. Her long hair was parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly down her shoulders in natural waves. Adding a touch of glamour, Kylie adorned herself with flashy silver earrings and sported black shades, enhancing the stylish monochromatic look.

On the other hand, Jordyn Woods opted for a vibrant and eye-catching outfit, injecting a pop of color into the reunion. She wore a long, form-fitting dress featuring captivating shades of orange and purple. Around her neck, she donned a gold choker and a dark purple purse gracefully hung over her left arm. With her hair styled in a sleek updo, Jordyn revealed a pair of gold, dangly earrings, providing a final flourish to her ensemble. Their once unbreakable bond was shattered amidst a shocking cheating scandal that unfolded on reality TV and social media platforms.

