When Khloe Kardashian Faced Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' as Fans Questioned Her Darkened Tan

Khloe Kardashian, the famous reality star and business mogul, once faced criticism for appropriating Black culture. 'Blackfishing' allegations had resurfaced after keen-eyed viewers picked up on an apparent alteration in her appearance in a recent clip of the show. Blackfishing is the term for changing one's appearance to look like someone of a black race or ethnicity.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot from an episode of The Kardashians where Khloe's appearance seemed noticeably modified. There were complaints of Blackfishing, as some viewers questioned whether she had intentionally darkened her skin tone to seem Black or mixed-race. Some of her followers voiced their disapproval of her inappropriate behavior, saying that it reinforces negative stereotypes and minimizes the experiences of those who identify with the race she appears to be trying to imitate, according to The U.S. Sun.

Sharing the screenshot, the Reddit user wrote, "Who does she think she is? Can someone tell me why every time this b**h goes somewhere to interact with people of color she dresses like an around-the-way girl? How much bronzer did these hoes put on to go to this women’s shelter? I understand that you have procreated with black men and your children are mixed race, that’s beautiful. You Are Not Black. It is not a religion. It is not something you can buy."

Replying to the post, one said, "Classic case of a privileged white woman dressing up in casual streetwear because she wants to seem relatable to all the cultured moms soldiering through life in the ghetto… I’d love to see Khloe last five minutes in the real world where moms struggle to grind every day to raise their kids. The audacity that she’s using that as an aesthetic."

Redditors suggested that Khloe was exploiting race as an aesthetic rather than respecting and embracing various cultures, which has been strengthened by criticism that Khloe appeared to alter her style when engaging with individuals of color. Making fun of the situation, one said, "It’s giving "Put my hair in a bun, Vaseline on my face, and take my hoops out" before a brawl She’s got 2/3 already."

Khloe Kardashian blackfishing as a black woman again 😂 — briauna (@_____bat) September 29, 2020

This is not the first time that Khloe has faced such allegations. She has received criticism in the past for showing up to a press conference promoting The Kardashians looking noticeably tanner than usual. Fans accused her of "Blackfishing" on social media, similar to the latest episode, and several expressed worry that her behavior appeared disrespectful and exploitative of Black culture. The Kardashian-Jenner family has faced criticism for being at the forefront of cultural appropriation, with both Kim and Kylie previously being held accountable for their actions.