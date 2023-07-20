These Are All the Ways How 'Hannah Montana' aka Miley Cyrus Makes All Her Riches

Miley Cyrus was always Hannah Montana to loyal Disney fans. If we could go back in time, the early 2000s, to be precise, Cyrus was the singing idol in every teen's life. Her already famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, played the role of her dad in the popular teen show, and from there 'Miley Stewart' turned into a talented pop sensation.

Her career graph shifted, and Cyrus gradually proved she had other skills other than acting. And she was worth $160 Million before she even turned 30 years old. Her fortune kept growing thereon, just as her music dominated the industry. But somehow, controversies always found her, per The Richest.

Singer, songwriter, actress and media influencer; Cyrus donned many hats throughout her career, yet she's always been known for her flamboyance and sometimes wild nature. She grabbed headlines for it several times. However, the ups and downs didn't stop her from making millions through her businesses and musical talent.

So let's find out what makes Cyrus worth a million. Number one has been her acting career. Born as Destiny Hope Cyrus, she suffered from a heart condition. She still smiled through it all, and while accompanying her dad for a television series shoot, she bagged a role in Tim Burton's Big Fish, per Celebrity Net Worth.

But Hannah Montana changed the game for Cyrus and turned her into an overnight sensation. Her fame skyrocketed, earning $15,000 per episode or roughly $210,000 per season. Her stint with Disney also highlighted her musical talent, and while working on the show, she released successful singles like The Climb, Wrecking Ball, etc.

The 2014 concert tour supporting her album Bangerz earned the singer $62 million. Cyrus also proved her mettle as a talented songwriter, and she co-wrote her hit single, The Climb. After Hannah Montana's unprecedented success, the Flowers singer continued acting on the big screen.

She appeared in films like The Last Song with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and in television shows like Amazon's Crisis in Six Scenes and Netflix's Black Mirror. Other than this, her collaborations with fellow artists also contributed to her fortune.

It's no cheap endeavor when artists invite fellow singers for a guest track. For instance, Nicki Minaj reportedly charges up to $250,000 to join in on a verse for someone else's album, per The Things. And Cyrus had made guest appearances on tracks for Will.i.am, Mark Ronson, and Juicy J, to name a few.

Cyrus also joined Hollywood A-listers as a coach on NBC's The Voice. The pop star earned $13 million per season, and she coached for season 11 and season 13. The 30-year-old also owned a clothing line, "Miley Cyrus and Max Azria," in 2009. She sold at Walmart before the brand disappeared from the shelves in 2012.

Brand endorsements are another source of revenue for Cyrus. However, she clarified she'd only back those she truly believes in. The fashion icon has backed companies like Southern Made Hollywood Paid, Happy Hippie Foundation (that's her own), and helping LGBTQ youth.

She's also featured in commercials for Converse and Marc Jacobs, etc. The social media also adds up to her revenue as a regular influencer can make up to $2 million to promote another brand's product or service. And Cyrus' reach is 105 million followers.

The songstress also hosts and co-hosts parties like New Year's Eve, among others, and recently Cyrus introduced and performed with her co-host Dolly Parton, who's also her godmother, for the 2023 festivities.

