Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance On Social Media, Pens Emotional Birthday Message For Sister Khloé

Khloé Kardashian received a special message from her "favorite human in the world" on her 39th birthday. Younger brother Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on social media after four months to wish his sister with a sweet birthday message, the 36-year-old posted a selfie of them together with the message - "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian, Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don't know what I would do without you happy birthday." He also added a picture of his six-year-old daughter, Dream, posing with aunt Khloé in the tribute post, Khloé was quick to respond - "My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat," she wrote while expressing her gratitude to her little brother.

Page Six reports, Rob is known to maintain a low-profile on social media although he occasionally posts birthday wishes to his family members, his last personal post was a tribute marking his late father Robert Kardashian's birthday in February. The 'Arthur George' founder' account is usually managed by his mother Kris Jenner's company. Rob has always remained close to the 'Good America' founder through the years even living at her place at one point in his life.

Inspite of being camera-shy Rob loves to hang out with his sisters, in a July 2020 exclusive interview with EOnline, Khloé revealed - "Him and I have always been so incredibly close, he's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him." She continued to praise her younger brother - "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."

Rob was a regular feature on the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but he has vanished from the public eye ever since his ugly split with ex-Blac Chyna in February 2017. The couple share a four-year-old daughter, Dream, Rob continues to be the doting father to his daughter. He has also moved on with several businesses under his belt. According to Hello Magazine, he currently owns 'Grandeza', a hot sauce company, 'Arthur George', an eclectic sock company, and clothing brand 'Halfway Dead'. Rob refrains from making any public appearances with his sisters lately, he missed Kourtney's lavish Italian wedding last year and also Kim's wedding with her ex-Kanye West due to "uncomfortable settings".

