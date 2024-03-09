Khloe Kardashian Condemned for Dressing True Like a 'Grown-Up’ and Encouraging ‘Influencer’ Poses

Khloe Kardashian, the famous reality star, has recently found herself involved in controversy yet again. This time, the storm revolves around her parenting choices, specifically concerning her daughter, True. Kardashian, famous for her active presence on social media, frequently shares pictures of her children, but her latest posts have ignited a heated debate regarding the appropriateness of True’s attire and poses. In a recent Instagram post, Kardashian proudly flaunted True’s fashion-forward ensemble, featuring distressed jeans, a Barbie t-shirt, and a $1,700 Miu Miu handbag. Completing the look with pink boots and a trendy pink jacket, True posed for the camera with a slicked-back bun, exuding a model-esque vibe. Kardashian captioned the images with "Caption not necessary," highlighting her satisfaction with her daughter’s looks.

However, the post quickly accumulated criticism from several quarters, with many questioning Kardashian’s decision to dress her young daughter in attire more suited to adults. As per The Sun, one fan expressed concern over the situation and wrote, "Why post this to your 300M followers? Why not let the kids be kids? Why does a 6yo have to dress up like a grown-up?" Another fan resonated with the emotion and wrote, "Yes why? Kids love being divas and playing with funky clothes. The thing is, parents are not supposed to showcase it to the entire world. At this age, it should be a time for experiencing fun things, and discovering one's creativity, I wonder what it does to a child's mind to have every creative phase of his upbringing online for 300M to see." "Why raise your daughter with the same pressure to compete for attention with her looks, in a family where sorry, she's gonna lose that battle the same way Khloe did." a third concluded.

As per People, this incident is not the first time Kardashian has faced backlash over her parenting choices. Earlier, she shared pictures of True along with her cousin Dream, nudging speculation about True’s future. One fan complimented her and wrote, "Growing up so fast, so beautiful." A second fan added, "Omg beautiful True is going to be a model she’s beautiful." Another added, "I see a model and an actress." Kardashian’s parenting decisions come under even more scrutiny due to her high-profile split from Tristan Thompson, True’s father, amid his numerous cheating scandals.

True's upbringing in the public eye raises important questions about the intersection of fame, parenting, and the well-being of children. As the debate rages on, it's clear that Kardashian's latest Instagram post has ignited a broader conversation about the pressures faced by celebrity children and the responsibility of parents to prioritize their children's welfare above all else. It remains to be seen how Kardashian will navigate the complexities of parenting in the digital age while balancing her public persona and family life.