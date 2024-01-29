The Kardashian family's own daily chef and event organizer recently participated in an interview with Page Six to talk about their eating preferences. For over nine years, Chef K, whose true name is Khristianne Uy, has been employed by the Kardashian family. The nutritionist also spoke about how "really disciplined" they are about their eating habits.

During the interview, she continued by describing something that the fans found offensive. She told the outlet, "Sometimes they’re like, ‘Ah, chef, you’ve been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?'" Fans criticized the Kardashian family for treating the chef poorly, calling them 'lazy' in an Instagram comment area. One user wrote, "21 hours is the elephant in the room, slavery." A second user commented, "Lol she says people don’t want to work anymore but can’t make a grilled cheese? Embarrassing." A third user added, "Are they too damn lazy to cook their own food or they just don't know how to turn on a stove???" A fourth one wrote, "They don’t lift a finger to do anything not even take care of their kids." Another user noted, "Working more than 8 hrs is madness. We need to learn to set boundaries. Working for famous ppl seems terrible."

Chef K shared details about the family's "rigid" exercise regimen and "disciplined" food schedule. The family does sometimes indulge in "cheat meals," but they also maintain an active lifestyle and enjoy life in moderation. She revealed to the outlet, "As far as their diet goes, they’re really disciplined. Let’s just say they have one whole grilled cheese; they’ll make up for it by working out at the gym. They’re really rigid about that." She began by serving as a personal chef for Kris Jenner, then Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband Travis Barker. Kim was an infrequent client. She became the family's exclusive event caterer after six years of serving as their cook. She now oversees all of the birthday celebrations, Christmas, New Year's, Easter, and Thanksgiving food plans. She also added that the family "do have their pasta, they’ll have their cheeses, they’ll have their breads, too. But they’re all so active with their walks in the mornings and their gym routines."

Chef K also explained how she used Rao's Homemade Marinara, turkey sausage, and herb ricotta filling to make the Kardashian-Jenners' Christmas eggplant rollatini meal. She said, "So I’m not trying to present a whole dish and then they say, “Oh, whoa, do you have anything else?’ So the best way to do that is to make [the meal] gluten-free. As long as they hear the words ‘gluten-free’ nowadays, it’s automatically healthy, right?" When asked what the family "hands down" want after a joyful evening full of alcohol, Chef K says they love grilled cheese sandwiches. She added, "Who doesn’t love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor."