Comedian and talk show presenter Seth Meyers was unable to contain himself as he made fun of former president Donald Trump's careless bribery transactions. As reported by CNN, representative attempts were made by Trump and his allies to curry favor with a former employee of Mar-a-Lago who turned witness after FBI raids. Relentlessly assuring the former employee that he would be given his job back, Trump and associates extended an invitation to attend a golf event and provided complimentary legal counsel. As per The Huff Post, ridiculing the whole situation Meyers said: “Man, only Trump is lazy enough to bribe a witness with stuff he just had lying around,” the comedian said. Adopting his Trump voice, Meyers continued, “We gotta shut this guy up. Send over some golf tickets and let’s see, uh, Rudy?”

According to two anonymous witnesses and documents obtained by CNN, Trump contacted the former worker on his cellphone and inquired as to why he was quitting the resort after twenty years of employment. The worker informed the ex-president that he was interested in pursuing a different business opportunity. The former worker later received word that Trump considered him to be a "good man."

The ex-employee was present for multiple incidents that special counsel Jack Smith included in the federal criminal indictment against the former president on the grounds of improper handling of secret materials. He was involved in conversations between Trump and his two co-defendants, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira and Trump's bodyguard Walt Nauta, that were mentioned in the indictment. As such, the former employee put himself in a special group of Mar-a-Lago employees who might be able to provide investigators with important information. He had moved several boxes for Trump.

The former worker and De Oliveira were especially close, and they spent a lot of time with his lifelong friend who has been faithful to Trump. Public records show that the former president is funding De Oliveira's legal representation. One of the sources claimed that once the former employee left, De Oliveira gave Trump the phone number of the worker. Shortly after he quit, De Oliveira inquired if the former employee wanted free tickets to an upcoming golf tournament that Trump would like to see him at, saying he was positive Trump would like to see him.

De Oliveira also informed the departing worker that if he desired to work at Mar-a-Lago again, his position remained open. The question of whether Trump staff members might use the former president's defense attorneys has hovered over the case. For example, only after switching from a Trump-provided lawyer to a federal public defender did one Trump employee who struck a deal with prosecutors give details that resulted in De Oliveira's prosecution.

