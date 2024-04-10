Ken Buck Bestows Marjorie Taylor Greene With New, Scathing Nickname

Former Rep. Ken Buck didn't hold back when discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling his former GOP colleague "Moscow Marjorie" on Monday. During an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Buck, who recently stepped down from Congress, was asked to share his thoughts on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's commendation of Greene as a serious legislator, despite her penchant for conspiracy theories. This conversation arose after Greene threatened to initiate a vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson over Ukraine aid. Buck expressed disagreement with McCarthy's viewpoint, as reported by HuffPost.

In the interview, Buck said, “My experience with Marjorie is, people have talked to her about not filing articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden before he was sworn into office, on not filing articles of impeachment that were groundless made on other individuals in the Biden administration. And she was never moved by that. She was always focused on her social media account," as reported by The Hill. Buck further said, “And Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage.”

Eric Burnett OutFront shared a video on X and wrote, “Moscow Marjorie. Former Rep. Ken Buck tells @ErinBurnett how he really feels about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene." Buck has been vocal in criticizing Greene for her controversial remarks. Greene has made a series of contentious statements, including advocating for a "national divorce" to separate red states from blue states, downplaying the seriousness of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a "little riot," appearing at a white nationalist event, and conceding that the GOP's House majority has been ineffective. Most recently, she suggested that the solar eclipse was a divine sign urging Americans to repent.

Furthermore, Greene has adamantly opposed further funding for Ukraine aid. Meanwhile, Buck made a sudden exit from Congress last month. Tensions between Buck and the Georgia Republican escalated during the final months of his tenure, particularly after he attempted to remove McCarthy from the Speakership last year, despite Greene's close alliance with McCarthy. While both were once part of the House Freedom Caucus, Greene departed from the group last year amidst internal conflicts. Interestingly, just days before his resignation, the caucus voted to expel Buck.

Meanwhile, last week, Greene told CNN, “I’m not saying I have a red line or a trigger … but I’m going to tell you right now: funding Ukraine is probably one of the most egregious things that [Johnson] can do.” According to The Guardian, Greene remarked that Johnson's stance on Ukraine completely departs from his principles and identity. She said, "It has come up to the point where people are literally asking, ‘Is he blackmailed? What is wrong with him?’ Because he’s completely disconnected from what we want to do.” Meanwhile, Congress came back together on Monday after a spring break.