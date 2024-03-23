Tech CEO Pal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pushes Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friends have fueled the ongoing spar surrounding Kate Middleton. Recently, when the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with the Prince of Wales shopping, the paps concluded that it was a hint to settle down the extra-marital affair rumors of Prince William and Rose Hanbury.

Christopher Bouzy, a close friend of Prince Harry and Markle, has plunged into the controversy surrounding Middleton. Bouzy, a CEO in the tech industry based in New York City, who was featured as a commentator in the couple's Netflix documentary, has joined those questioning the authenticity of the situation surrounding Middleton. In a recent social media post, Bouzy expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the video purportedly showing the Princess of Wales at the Windsor farm shop last weekend. According to him, the individual in the video does not appear to resemble the real Middleton.

Bouzy wrote, "I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm. Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public." A quick glance at CB's X page reveals his strong fixation on the theory that the recent sighting of Middleton involved a doppelgänger situation, and he seems fully immersed in this idea. He's been meticulously analyzing footage of Middleton walking in heels versus flat shoes, confidently asserting that based on her stride in old clips, Middleton couldn't have been at the Windsor Farm Shop last weekend.

We were told Kate was recovering and would resume her royal duties shortly. Yet, in the recent video, she is holding a bag and moving briskly. If she's capable of such activity, why isn't she back to fulfilling her royal duties yet? — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 19, 2024

Since Middleton's absence from the public eye following her hospitalization in January for abdominal surgery, speculation about her whereabouts has been rampant. With no sightings of her for an extended period, various theories about her location have circulated, ranging from plausible to outlandish. However, Bouzy is skeptical of the footage, particularly noting that Kate's brisk movements while carrying a bag don't align with someone who's been advised to take it easy after surgery. Bouzy has a history of making critical remarks about Kate and Will, previously tweeting about their aging process in "banana years."

So, let me see if I understand this correctly. Kate's video is one of the biggest stories of 2024, and not a single person who works at the farm/store has gone on the record about seeing William and Kate? So, just some random guy is the primary source of the story? Sounds legit. https://t.co/hrIqDsMtFG — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 21, 2024

In contrast, he has consistently supported Harry and Markle, defending them against online harassment and arguing that they shouldn't have to endure such negativity. In the past few weeks, social media platforms have been abuzz with speculation regarding Middleton's location following her abdominal surgery earlier this year. After Middleton's surgery was announced, worries about her well-being surfaced. Meanwhile, a royal insider according to Mirror shared, "It’s just been frustrating and stressful to have no voice. She’s always relied on her own voice to stand up for others and for herself. So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling. She’s always been so independent, her entire life, and that’s all been taken away from her. She’s always been able to clap back on social media and now she can’t."