Taylor Swift 'Snubbed” Meghan Markle, Exposing the Duchess’s Efforts To Win Her Over

A royal critic claims that Meghan Markle is "desperate" to be friends with megastar Taylor Swift because she admires her marketing. With a handwritten message inviting the singer onto her show, the actor-turned-duchess expressed her desire to become best friends. A source claims that having Taylor on board would only increase Markle's notoriety.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Taylor Swift declined a personal invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on her podcast ‘Archetypes.’ pic.twitter.com/7byJD7CVIC — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023

As reported by The Mirror, Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, discussed the hypothesis with Patrick Christys on GBN America. Pop sensation Swift was brought up in the discussion, which was focused on the introduction of the updated Sussex website. Schofield revealed, "Meghan is desperate to be Taylor's friend. Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on Archetypes." Schofield continued by saying that Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl, where she was treated like rock 'n' roll royalty while supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, may have helped Meghan. She claimed, "Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure People Magazine knew she attended." Markle, according to the expert, "wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise."

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is releasing a new podcast in partnership with @LemonadaMedia.



The deal includes a new podcast by Markel and the distribution of the first season of her previous podcast “Archetypes.”#meghanmarkle #podcasts #suits #princeharry #cnbc pic.twitter.com/4D3I4ab7OO — CNBC Ambition (@CNBCAmbition) February 19, 2024

After her Spotify contract was terminated, Markle is about to start a new podcast. In yet another PR ploy, she and her husband Prince Harry bought the Sussex.com domain, a move that has led many in the British media to accuse the pair of taking advantage of their royal affiliation. As per the outlet, Hugo Vickers, a royal historian, said this week, "It goes against everything the Sussexes promised they would not do. They are trading on their royal titles and associations in every way you look at it. From the royal coat of arms used, to their Sussex titles to the titles of their children. It doesn’t matter what parameters you judge it on, the man on the street would identify those behind the website as part of the royal family. It is exploitative in the extreme."

Archetypes had its premiere in August 2022 and included several well-known visitors, including Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Serena Williams. Markle and her guests spoke about some of the prejudices that affect women throughout the course of twelve episodes. Archetypes soared to the top of Spotify's rankings in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia shortly after its release. However, a joint statement from Spotify and the Sussexes' production firm, Archewell, subsequently said that they had "mutually agreed to part ways". As per Business Insider, the statement read, "The podcast will no longer be produced at Spotify as we are mutually parting ways." Since then, rumors have been flying about why the Sussexes and Spotify discontinued their collaboration, despite the fact that the announcement coincided with layoffs at Spotify earlier this year and a slowdown in the IT and media industries. According to Spotify, its podcast division underwent a "strategic realignment" in June, which included the second wave of employment losses.