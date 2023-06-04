Miley Cyrus Highlights Her Bond With Liam Hemsworth From 'Best Friends to Lovers' in 'The Last Song'

Miley Cyrus opened up about the bittersweet bond that existed between her and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth from the time of the film The Last Song, reported Insider. The Wrecking Ball singer has made quite the splash in the past with regard to her romantic connection with Liam Hemsworth since they met on the set of The Last Song back in 2010.

The pair engaged in a whirlwind romance that included an on-and-off relationship, two engagements, and a private wedding that ended in an unfortunate and ugly divorce. This has resulted in the two completely ignoring each other today.

The film in which the former love-sick couple met truly acted as a fairytale for them as they underwent a transition from becoming best friends and then passionate lovers. The Grammy-winning singer highlights her journey during the film alongside Hemsworth and gushed about finding her best friend and lover all in one incredible person.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Prior to the release of the film, Cyrus had an affinity for Hemsworth but claimed that it wasn't anything beyond that and went on to add how she'd never 'gotten along with anyone' as well as she did with Hemsworth.

What she said next had all hopeless romantics swooning with excitement. "We've decided that any type of relationship we have, we will always just keep it very DL [on the down low]," leaving fans at the time speculating about their brewing romance. However before things could have gone further, the singer mentioned how the duo was 'first and foremost' best friends and it's what she told people all the time.

In 2010, the Malibu singer began to gush about her feelings for Hemsworth entailing that the singer and her Hunger Games actor boyfriend were deeply in love with each other. Cyrus pointed out a major similarity between the two and a key reason for attraction. "He's very grateful for what he has, but he doesn't let it go to his head. I'm like that too," she added.

In light of professionalism, the songstress commented on how refreshing it was to be working with a person who was the polar opposite of her as she was 'sick of quadruple threats' said Cyrus to Teen Vogue.

The award-winning singer mentioned that songs from her Can't Be Tamed album released in 2010 were centered around beau Liam Hemsworth. She highlights how a major portion of the songs was practically about him and her navigating through the rules of being in a relationship, understanding the do's and don't's. The singer then added how it wasn't just about current relationships, and emphasizes setting oneself free from what may hold a person back and moving forward in life.