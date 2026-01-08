Katy Perry Tags Boyfriend Justin Trudeau And Ex Orlando Bloom In The Same Post – Guess Who Stole The Spotlight

Katy Perry might be slightly late in posting her holiday dump, but it was every bit worth the wait. The singer shared a series of pictures from the holiday season, and it is trending a great deal. The reason – Katy Perry tagged both her current boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, as well as her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in the same post, and the Internet has a lot of thoughts.

Katy Perry, who made her relationship with former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, social media official last year, shared a brand-new picture of herself with her boyfriend, and mushy just can’t even begin to describe it. Katy can be seen planting a kiss on Trudeau’s cheek as he smiles with all his heart.

Katy Perry shares new vacation photo with boyfriend Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/gdpwO498mZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 7, 2026

Meanwhile, another click from Katy Perry’s holiday dump features her ex-fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, tagged in it. The click also features their daughter, Daisy. Needless to say, eagle-eyed netizens couldn’t help but notice the tiny detail (read the tagging of both the current as well as ex-partner).

Talking about Katy Perry’s latest Instagram post, a netizen wrote, “The concept of posting your ex-man and your current man in the same post.” Another one wrote, “That’s an awkward family album waiting to happen.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Internet was divided over the Roar singer’s post. While some thought it was a healthy move on Katy’s part, others labelled it as “toxic.” An X user wrote, “Sure, why not?” Another one commented, “When you live long enough you see things that really amuse you.”

A curious user asked, “And the bad news? It’s completely normal.” Some more comments on the post read, “Toxic” and “need to get on her level, I fear.” Others contributed to the ongoing conversation, dropping remarks like “Help LOL” and “Yeah, that’s petty.”

“I love how these guys are so mature they remain a family unit, kudos to Miranda, Orlando, and Katie for putting family first,” an Instagram user wrote in support. Another contradicted, “Not you posting your new man at the end of the photo dump with your ex man.” “She tagged the two boys,” noted a user. “Did she tag boyfriend and ex in the same post?” a person asked in amusement.

Katy Perry tagging her current boyfriend and her ex in the same post pic.twitter.com/jKC5eiarxK — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) January 7, 2026

In one of the clicks from the vacation album, Katy Perry is also seen wearing a maple leaf necklace. No points for guessing why. She simply captioned the post: “Holidaze.” Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry started dating in 2017, and two years later, they got engaged, and in July 2025, announced their split. The former couple continues to co-parent their daughter.

Before this, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were holidaying in Japan last month. The singer shared a couple of pictures with the politician on her Instagram profile, making their relationship social media official. “Tokyo times on tour and more,” she captioned the post.

The Firework singer was Trudeau’s plus one during a formal lunch in Tokyo. Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau and Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister of Japan, and his wife, Yuko Kishida, for lunch in Japan. Sharing a picture from the aforementioned lunch on x, Fumio Kishida referred to Katy Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau broke the Internet when they made their first public appearance together as a couple in October last year, as they watched the Crazy Horse Paris for their date night. The rumors about their romance began earlier last year when the paparazzi spotted the two together on a yacht in Montreal, and the pictures from it went crazy viral.

After Trudeau and Perry’s frequent public spotting, a source close to the couple disclosed to People magazine, “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she’s excited about it. Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming, and treats her with respect.”