Inside Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Tokyo Date Round-Up

It can’t get more official than this – Former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and singer Katy Perry made their relationship Instagram official. Last week, Trudeau hard-launched Perry on his X (earlier known as Twitter) handle. Trudeau features in multiple clicks shared by the Firework singer.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” Katy Perry captioned her Instagram entry from Tokyo, where she is currently touring. One of the pictures features Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry in a happy selfie against a lush background.

There is also a greyscale video of Katy Perry digging into sushi as Justin lovingly looks at her. Another glimpse features the couple posing against a string of lights. Needless to say, the photos shared by Katy are insanely viral on the Internet.

Netizens were beyond thrilled to see Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make it social media official. “The way they look at each other in the 4th slide,” an Instagram user wrote. Many referred to it as the “TRUDADDY LAUNCH.” “I actually love this for them,” another noted. Another excited fan wrote, “Couple goals.”

Last week, Justin Trudeau made it social media official with Katy Perry. The singer accompanied Trudeau on a lunch in Japan with Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister of Japan, and his wife, Yuko Kishida. Fumio Kishida, in his X post, called Katy Perry Trudeau’s “partner.”

Posting the picture featuring Katy, Trudeau wrote in his caption, “Great to see you, Fumio Kishida, Katy, and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

The two were pictured walking hand-in-hand in Tokyo. The picture of two went crazy viral.

The couple made their first public appearance at a cabaret show in France in October this year, and the pictures from Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s date night at the Crazy Horse Paris show spread like wildfire on social media.

Rumour mills went into overdrive after the two were first spotted together on a yacht in Montreal. However, it was the Paris outing that confirmed the dating rumors.

A couple close to the couple shared details of their relationship in an interview with People magazine, saying, “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she’s excited about it. Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming, and treats her with respect.”

“She’s focused on her tour, and Justin has made a real effort to meet her where she is — literally,” the source added, speaking of Katy’s expectations from the relationship,” the source added.