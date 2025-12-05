Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s New Relationship Update Has Fans Buzzing – And Wondering What’s Next

Pop star Katy Perry has been on cloud nine as her personal life has some hot and happening updates. The singer has given love another chance and she is allegedly dating former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. The news started as a rumor no one took seriously at first, then suddenly looked real.

Katy Perry had just ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after being together for a decade. The former couple confirmed the news in July 2025 and claimed that they are now focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy. Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau had been single ever since he divorced Sophie Grégoire in 2023.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in Tokyo via Deuxmoi’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1qkgkTQIiU — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) December 2, 2025

As per Yahoo!, soon the couple started going out a lot and were spotted at several events together. From Trudeau taking on the role of a boyfriend and cheering for her during her concert to the lovebirds enjoying their time on Perry’s yacht in Santa Barbara.

According to ELLE, a close insider revealed that “When she (Katiy Perry) first hung out with Justin, she wasn’t looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot to talk about. Still, Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then.”

Furthermore, their friends also believe that they are a good match, even though the relationship is pretty much in the honeymoon phase. A Canadian society insider told Page Six in October 2025, soon after new pictures of the pair surfaced, claiming that Trudeau is “free from the ties of office and his marriage,” claiming his relationship with Perry seems more like “a bit of a midlife crisis.”

In October, the pop star and Trudeau made their relationship public during a stylish night out in Paris, where they attended a cabaret show at the iconic Crazy Horse to celebrate Perry’s 41st birthday. The couple walked hand-in-hand, leading to the car that would take them to the Cabaret show, as the paparazzi could not stop gushing over how good they looked together.

katy perry & justin trudeau actually look so good together pic.twitter.com/1EeubLdPFU — kanishk (@kaxishk) November 20, 2025

Katy Perry was wearing a red long bodycon dress as she had her hair tied up in a bun, paired with nude makeup, and Trudeau was seen in all black attire, looking as sharp as ever. As their whirlwind romance seems to progress in a fast and happening way, the union seems to have travelled from Paris to Tokyo in recent times.

The singer who arrived in Japan ahead of her Lifetimes Tour dates wore a monochromatic tan look, pairing cargo pants with a matching baseball cap, Adidas sneakers, a brown leather jacket, and a face mask for added privacy. Trudeau opted for a simple travel-ready ensemble of jeans, a black jacket, a baseball cap, and Adidas sneakers.

The pair looked comfortable, in love and in sync as they headed out for dinner and a live sumo show at the Asakusa Sumo Stable Annex, known for its traditional Japanese entertainment and dining. For context, sumo wrestling is an immensely popular style of wrestling that originated during ancient times, which was performed to entertain the Shinto deities.

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

A lot of foreigners who visit Japan as part of exploring their culture enjoy these larger-than-life live shows just like Trudeau and Perry. The singer performed in Saitama Super Arena with two concerts on December 3rd and 4th as part of her worldwide The Lifetimes Tour. The couple also had lunch with Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister of Japan, and his wife, Yuko Kishida.

In his X post, Fumio Kishida referred to Katy Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.” The picture, consisting of Justin, Katy Perry, Fumio Kishida, and Yuko Kishida, was initially shared by the former Japanese PM on his X and later reposted by Trudeau with a note of gratitude towards them.