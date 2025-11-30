Relationship Coach Spots Major Red Flags That Could Cut Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s Romance Short

Pop sensation and reality show judge Katy Perry has been living her best life, from going to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to kicking off her ‘Lifetimes Tour’ in Mexico City. She’s on a visible career high. When it comes to her personal life, it’s also as hot as the weather in the Sahara Desert.

In July 2025, headlines erupted with unexpected news: pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were rumored to be romantically involved. The news spread like wildfire as threads about a possible relationship started emerging on social media platforms.

While people were a little shocked, the rumor came to be true. Katy Perry had just ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom at the start of the month, and Trudeau had been single ever since he officially divorced from Sophie Grégoire in 2023. The couple wed in 2005 and share three children.

According to sources, soon they were spotted on July 28 in Montreal’s Mount Royal Park cozying up, and the two were later seen together chatting to their glory while having dinner. Two days later, he was also spotted at her concert, cheering for her. The couple finally confirmed their relationship as they went public in Paris to celebrate Katy Perry’s 41st birthday on October 25.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their romance official on Saturday night, stepping out for a date in Paris, France, to celebrate Katy’s 41th birthday. pic.twitter.com/oUy9aoqpw0 — info katy perry (@katyperryinfoo) October 26, 2025

Before that, on October 11, the two were also seen stealing a kiss in Perry’s yacht, The Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Donned in a black swimming suit, the singer was cozying up with Trudeau, who was shirtless.

Even though insider sources claimed that the two are interested in each other and are figuring their lives out while sharing several things like music in common, many people felt that they’re an odd match and are moving too quickly. As one Reddit user joked, “Interesting, not on my bingo card.”

The timeline certainly raises questions, so Glam consulted Teresha Young, an award-winning international wellness and relationship coach, who provided her insights on the new couple in the showbiz industry. “When a relationship starts soon after the end of long-term partnerships, it naturally brings up questions about emotional readiness.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spotted Making Out on Yacht in California https://t.co/4P4m2oMQJe pic.twitter.com/ShTFdKSWma — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2025

The coach claimed that when a couple jumps into a serious relationship after a long-term, tumultuous break, it’s a human tendency to confuse chemistry for emotional depth to cure the pain and loneliness that comes because of the separation.

Young explains, since the singer and the former Prime Minister come from very different backgrounds, their union may look promising but might not be suitable for the long term.

A Canadian society insider told Page Six in October 2025, soon after new pictures of the pair surfaced, claiming that Trudeau is “free from the ties of office and his marriage,” describing his relationship with Perry as “a bit of a midlife crisis.”

If the two can negotiate their differences healthily and mindfully instead of letting that create distance between them, then it will be fruitful for them in the future. However, the relationship is still in its early stages to figure out what’s best for the two.

Furthermore, during Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour stop in Montreal, Québec, with his daughter, Ella-Grace. We all know that the pop star also shares a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom with her ex, Orlando Bloom, so naturally, co-parenting will be a part of the new bond.

Yet, coach Teresha Young says that early introductions can make things more emotionally complicated. Ideally, she says, couples should ensure their relationship is steady and meaningful before involving children.

Kids are sensitive, and their attachment styles usually develop from their caregivers who are around them, especially if they are young, so a steady union between a couple will determine the long-term emotional well-being of the kids present around them.

As Perry also made their relationship Insta-official as fans noticed her liking a satirical post in connection to her newfound love, only time will reveal whether these possible red flags become serious obstacles for the singer and the former prime minister, or it soon turns into a bunch of green flags, eventually sealing the union with a ring!