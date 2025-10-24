Sophie Grégoire’s Pain Exposed – How Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Yacht Romance Hit Home

Since parting ways with her estranged husband, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire seems to have stepped into a new version of herself. Her post-split glow-up is complete with a confident new hairstyle. It hints at a woman who finally feels free. She’s been open about starting over with grace and honesty. Still, it’s easy to imagine that seeing her ex photographed kissing pop star Katy Perry couldn’t have been easy. The pair’s sudden, headline-grabbing romance has raised a few eyebrows of its own.

Speaking at the National Menopause Show in Toronto in October, Grégoire reflected on the constant reminders of her ex’s new relationship splashed across the media. “I’m a type of woman who equips myself, works on myself, and tries my best,” Grégoire said at the event (via The Toronto Star). “I’m so imperfect and I don’t have it all together, but I like to listen to the music, not the noise. So when there’s noise, I try to find silence and the music again.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire are separating after 18 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/5SaY8cZ3eS — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

She admitted that protecting her peace means avoiding triggers whenever she can. “I try to not read too many comments,” she shared. “My friends know not to send me stuff that can only be detrimental to my mental health.”

Even so, Grégoire hasn’t hidden her pain. On Instagram, she’s been raw and honest about the heartbreak of divorce. She used the platform to encourage and comfort others who might be struggling too.

Her latest comments aren’t the first time she’s hinted at how Trudeau’s rumored romance has affected her. In mid-October 2025, shortly after photos emerged of Trudeau and Katy Perry looking close aboard her yacht — Grégoire posted a thoughtful message about loss and letting go.

“Do you find that sometimes we forget that nothing we love was ever meant to be kept?” she asked in an Instagram reel on October 13. “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don’t know, infinite, right? Time asks us to not cling to them. And yet, we do. I do. Because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

justin trudeau singing firework like that at katy perry’s concert 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IAiE9rFncN — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

Grégoire and Trudeau’s story goes way back. Childhood friends who reconnected as adults, they began dating in 2003 and married two years later, in May 2005. Over nearly two decades together, they raised three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian — and often appeared to be one of Canada’s most stable power couples.

But in August 2023, they announced their separation. Since then, Grégoire has been candid about the pain and growth that followed. On Next Question with Katie Couric in May 2024, she spoke openly about how society labels marriage as “success” and divorce as “failure.” For her, the reality has been more complex. “We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears,” Grégoire said. “And we’re still trying to figure it out.”

Despite the heartbreak, she’s finding her rhythm again — focusing on healing, purpose, and the kind of peace that doesn’t depend on who’s standing next to her.