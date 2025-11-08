‘Lovebirds’ Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Have a Bigger Age Gap Than Most Realize

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau share a bigger age gap than most people realise. The unlikely couple has been inseparable for the past few months, flaunting their relationship to the world. The politician and the singer made things official by making their first public appearance in Paris last month.

The couple reportedly met at an event in 2025, according to The Sun. On 28th July, shortly after Katy’s split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, she was spotted in Canada. TMZ confirmed the news and published photos of her with Trudeau at “a swanky restaurant in Montreal.”

Katy Perry and Ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Seen Dining Together in Montreal pic.twitter.com/3YYPVVf4hn — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) October 30, 2025

Later in October of this year, the pair was seen locking lips on a yacht. The Daily Mail reported that Katy and Justin were officially dating each other at that point. The pair made headlines in October by making their first public appearance. They stepped out on the occasion of the singer’s birthday.

Katy, who is a mother of one, turned 41 on October 25th. Trudeau, the Former Prime Minister of Canada, is 53 years old. The couple shares an age gap of 13 years. Irrespective of the significant age gap, both A-listers are in the same stage of life.

Both Katy and Justin got together after splitting from their long-term partners. Singer and actor Orlando Bloom is a co-parent to Daisy Dove Bloom, who is 5 years old. The couple, who were engaged, decided to go their own ways and revealed that they were “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

Trudeau, who was married to Sophie Grégoire for almost two decades, split in 2023.

According to People, a source close to the singer spoke to People while revealing that she is catching serious feelings for Trudeau. “Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect,” the insider shared.

The source also noted how the pair has managed to make time for each other regardless of their busy schedules. They also share a “really strong connection” only months into the relationship.

See Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hold hands in first public appearance as a couple https://t.co/20HXkSWnO3 pic.twitter.com/t69dFoMUlE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 27, 2025

Trudeau, on the other hand, thinks that the singer is like a “breath of fresh air,” according to an insider who spoke to The Sun. The source shared how the politician also “really likes her personality.”

“He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot,” they told the outlet back in July. Things seem to be smooth-sailing with the couple, given how they decided to debut their relationship at a very public cabaret club just last month.