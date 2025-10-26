It’s Official! Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Step Out for Their First Public Date in France

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might just become the next big couple that Hollywood witnesses, all thanks to their amazing chemistry and the timeline of their relationship. After their scandalous summer pictures kissing each other aboard a yacht in Montreal went viral, it didn’t take much effort for netizens to put two and two together.

While curiosity still lingers in the minds of many about how these two contrasting personalities fell in love, reports about their steady partnership have silenced a few of them. And now, after months of keeping mum, the two finally made it official with their first public appearance together. Needless to say, the internet is left awestruck at their glamorous presence with one another, as Justin and Katy enjoyed a pretty date night out in France.

As social media is filled with buzzing videos of their first appearance together, let us inform you that both of them, in fact, appeared quite confident as they held each other’s hands tightly. On Saturday, October 25, the duo attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris. Their date turned all the more special, since it was a special gesture to mark the singer’s birthday this year. They looked happy and even passed pleasantries to those who greeted them outside the event.

katy perry & justin trudeau took their romance public tonight in paris pic.twitter.com/SS1jP1bMx4 — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 26, 2025

Speaking of their outfits, the 41-year-old pop star was dressed in a ravishing, voluminous red gown. She gave her look the extra romantic touch with a neatly tied high bun and minimal accessories. As soon as she stepped out, a passerby offered her a red rose, which she happily accepted with a warm smile. Meanwhile, the politician lovingly held his ladylove’s hand and looked dashing in an all black suit.

For the unversed, both Katy and Justin seem to have moved on from their past of failed relationships. The singer was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom, and they ended their courtship back in June. Trudeau, on the other hand, was married to Sophie Gregoire. They separated in 2023, after 18 years of marriage. How and when the pop star and the politician fell for each other remained a mystery for a while, until their first sighting on board a yacht in Santa Barbara in September confirmed that the two were indeed dating.

Later on, a source close to the couple revealed scintillating details about their relationship timeline. Speaking to PEOPLE, the source mentioned that the politician had been pursuing the artist ever since their first date in Montreal. Speaking about the easy-flowing dynamics between the two, the source further stated, “He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”

Right after their yacht photos went viral, another source close to the duo revealed more exciting details about them to The Sun. According to their statement, Katy and Justin have made a conscious effort to stay in touch, even though the singer is constantly busy attending her concerts and touring all over the world. In times like these, they do not cease from connecting over FaceTime. Interestingly, the source also highlighted how neither of them could initially believe that the other one would be willing to date them in the first place.

Moving on, the source also addressed Justin’s past and talked about the aspects that the politician loved about the singer. They said, “Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they really enjoy chatting about a variety of topics. They’ve clicked very well so far, and plan to see each other again soon. He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life.”