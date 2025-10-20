Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Moving Too Fast? Fans Spot Familiar Red Flags

Katy Perry seems to be coming off really well from her infamous breakup with Orlando Bloom, all thanks to Justin Trudeau. As per reports, Perry is doing well and is quickly moving on from her relationship with Bloom. Insiders say that it has been really difficult for Bloom to overcome the breakup, but Perry, on the other hand, is exploring her new self.

What has made news in recent times is Katy Perry cozying up to ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Initially, social media went bonkers over their pictures and alleged relationship, but the feeling soon faded out. Several social media users now suggest that their relationship is based on red flags.

To start with, let’s talk about how both Trudeau and Perry immediately called it quits when their relationship went viral. The former Canadian Prime Minister said that he prefers his privacy, which is hard to believe from someone who’s dating a pop star. It was at the start of October 2025, when The Daily Mail released photos of the two kissing on Perry’s yacht. Their relationship reminds many of Perry’s time with Bloom, who constantly went back and forth at the start of their affair.

Something that many netizens saw as a red flag is how quickly Perry moved on from her breakup. Even for Trudeau, whenever his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire makes a post, the internet is divided (please note they have been separated for years now). It seems like Trudeau is trying to save his face, or maybe he is attempting to run away from any more red flags. All of these safety measures are in the guise of privacy.

According to insiders who dished to People in October 2025, “They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer.” While they both have busy schedules, the sources added, “They are definitely into each other — and have been.” There are also reports that the reason Perry and Trudeau got close so quickly is because of her dark past with Orlando Bloom.

Also, the way Trudeau apparently persuaded Perry seemed off to many. It was the Prime Minister who was seeking out the pop star. He was constantly spotted at her concerts and was taking her out on the town in Montreal. A source told People, “He even flew to California to see her during a tour break.”

As per Rob Shuter, who is a gossip columnist, some of the Prime Minister’s friends claimed that he was upset when the yacht pictures leaked. “Justin thought it was private,” one source said, adding, “He’s not into performative romance.” This has led many to ask a major question about their relationship. Why would a Prime Minister date a pop star if he does not want to be seen? We just hope that the two can make it work out.

It’s no surprise that when celebrities or public figures date, their lives are full of roadblocks and are anything but smooth. Perry, we believe, is someone who can easily handle public pressure and online criticism because that’s not something new for her.