Katy Perry’s Space Patch Fuels Bizarre Satanic Theories—Here’s What Conspiracy Theorists Think!

On Monday, Jeff Bezos’ fiance Lauren Sánchez, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, TV presenter Gayle King, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe took off from West Texas on a Blue Origin rocket.

The mission lasted for a mere 11 minutes and the crew was taken 62 miles above Earth’s surface as they were left in zero gravity for three minutes. All the women on this mission were wearing bodycon space outfits that were designed by Sánchez and Blue Origin also shared the details of each symbol that are featured on the patch, consisting of “a spaceship in the center surrounded by a star, firework, film reel, shooting star microphone, Flynn the Fly and scales of justice.”



For Katy Perry, the firework was used to symbolize her “global influence across music, pop culture and philanthropy. It also hints at her hit song, Firework.” As for Gayle King, she was given the symbol of mic as she is a CBS host. Amanda Nguyen was given scales of justice because of her activism and Bowe received a star because she is a scientist.

Sánchez’s symbol was the main character from her book Flynn the Fly and the film reel was used for Kerianne Flynn as she is a film maker. However, despite such clear clarification of the patch and its symbols, the internet was flooded with conspiracy theories that referred to this mission as a satanic ritual as social media users claimed that the patch was actually designed to look like Baphomet, a goat headed figure with a human body, who is often associated with the Church of Satan.

One user on X shared, “Did you notice the logo on Katy Perry and her fellow Blue Origin Space travelers’ patch is the satanic goat with an upside-down cross if you flip it over?” Others slammed the mission saying, “this isn’t science, it’s a ritual.”

Another X user posted, “Katy Perry going to space was another psy-op [government-sponsored operation to influence people]…They are mocking people at this point…. ‘6’ women going to ‘space’ wearing the baphomet symbol.” Since 6 as a number is often associated with the devil, the conspiracy gained even more attention.

As Perry had put her hand over the patch after the ringing of the bell before the launch, social media users claimed this gesture was also a part of the ritual. As one posted, “Katy Perry swearing her allegiance by placing her hand adoringly & lovingly over her Baphomet logo. They tell you in so many ways who they worship.”

Besides the patch and its design, the butterfly cutout held up by Perry in space also sparked various bizarre theories. While the singer-songwriter unveiled her ‘Lifetimes’ setlists on the butterfly, some users mentioned that it was actually ‘’MK Ultra Mind Control symbolism.’

As reported by Daily Mail, “MK Ultra was a secret CIA program, conducted from 1953 to 1964, which aimed at developing procedures and drugs that could be used during interrogations, weakening individuals and forcing confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture.”

A user on X posted, “It’s a symbol linked to Project Monarch, an offshoot of MK-Ultra, the CIA’s secret mind control program created to produce mind-controlled individuals for covert operations.”

While these theories are going more and more unhinged on social media, it now remains to be seen if anyone associated with the space mission bothers enough to directly address these speculations and allegations.