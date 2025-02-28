Katy Perry Ditches Elon Musk for Jeff Bezos’ All-Woman Space Mission!

Katy Perry’s wish about going to space that started as a joke is becoming a reality. The star’s closest acquaintance who could make her space journey true has been Elon Musk. The singer seems to have switched sides by joining Jeff Bezos’ team to secure a seat in an upcoming space mission.

Katy Perry has been chosen to be a part of the world’s first all-woman space mission. The Dark Horse singer will be embaraking on the journey along with 5 other women.

Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Jeff Bezos, CBS News anchor Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen and aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe are set to accompany the singer to space.

The mission is being carried out by the Amazon CEO’s aerospace company, Blue Origin. The New Shephard rocket will be launching the group into space. This will mark the rocket’s 31st mission and 11th mission with humans on board.

Katy Perry’s space connection can be traced back to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The star made an appearance on stage during the awards night with a space suit on. Katy interviewed Elon Musk, Buzz Aldrin, Peggy Whitson and Kevin Bacon back then.

“I think I need to go to space to find myself,” she said during a promotional video while the phone in her hand displayed a picture of Musk. In the years that followed, the star showed support for Musk’s company SpaceX several times.

The interaction took place in May 2024, which was right around the time the billionaire announced his big plan. In 2024, Musk had claimed that he would be sending humans to Mars to colonoize the planet.

“If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child.” — Katy Perry for @USATODAY. pic.twitter.com/HLC1fP7Pee — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) February 27, 2025

The two Starships flights that SpaceX was planning to send into space as a test were both unsuccessfully launched. Both the flights exploded; the second managed to take off but blasted 8 minutes after its launch.

Even after the failed attempts, Katy continued to support Musk’s company in its endeavours. She took to Instagram in 2017 to post about the launch, she did so again in May 2020.

The two seemed to have stayed in touch, if Elon’s gift to the singer is any proof. Katy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a picture of herself with a Tesla Cybertruck that she had been gifted. Elon responded to the post while writing, “Looks good” in the comments section.

Katy Perry showing off her new Tesla Cybertruck📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/7pMqqGPc2h — Jubillee Ent. (@JubileeMaga) April 23, 2024

Katy Perry being chosen for Bezos’ space mission doesn’t come as a surprise because of how closely the two are acquainted. The two and their partners are reportedly friends who vacation together.

Katy, who is married to Orlando Bloom, and Bezos, along with fiancé Lauren Sánchez, took a vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia, last year. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti also reportedly joined the group on a yacht last year.

The singer took to Instagram to note how “incredible” the opportunity she has been given was. She also spoke about setting an example for her daughter that she shared with her husband, Orlando Bloom. The all woman space mission is set to take place in Spring 2025.