Jeff Bezos' Net Worth Skyrockets With Engagement News and Lavish Residences

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire business tycoon and founder of Amazon, recently made headlines not only for his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez but also for his extravagant property portfolio. The 59-year-old got on one knee and proposed marriage to Sanchez in their $500 million superyacht on May 22, and the two are now on their way to the Cannes Film Festival, reports Mirror.

However, with a net worth of over $137 billion, Bezos is especially turning heads for his real estate investments that form the backdrop of the newly-engaged couple's life. The billionaire has invested in some of the most luxurious and opulent residences across the United States.

As mentioned by Mirror, one of his notable properties is a £121 million mansion located in the prestigious neighborhood of Beverly Hills in California. Previously owned by billionaire producer David Geffen, this eight-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate is a sight to behold. It features a koi pond, waterfalls, a rock lagoon pool, and even a nine-hole golf course and tennis court. The mansion, built in 1923 for the founder of Warner Bros. Studios, Harry Warner, offers a glimpse into Hollywood's golden age with its rich history and unique touches like chairs from old studio productions.

In addition to his Beverly Hills abode, Bezos owns another Spanish-style mansion worth £20 million in Los Angeles. This property boasts seven bedrooms, a six-car garage, and a neighboring four-bedroom home that he purchased for £10 million in 2017. These residences provide the billionaire with ample space and luxury for his family and guests.

Bezos's property empire extends to the east coast as well. In New York City, he owns a £12 million apartment located on the 20th floor of 212 Fifth Avenue. This three-bedroom apartment is just one part of a larger plan, as Bezos also owns the four floors above it. With a vision to transform it into a mega-condo, Bezos aims to create an impressive living space in the heart of the city. The building itself, dating back to 1912, offers amenities such as a fitness center, yoga studio, games room, and catering kitchen.

Not limited to urban living, Bezos possesses a sprawling 300,000-acre ranch in West Texas. The property serves as the base for his aerospace company, Blue Origin, where he conducts flight tests and develops rockets. With a higher purpose beyond luxurious living, this estate showcases Bezos's dedication to space exploration and innovation.

It's worth mentioning Bezos' real estate ventures in Washington, D.C., where he owns a property in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. This former museum-turned-residence offers 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an impressive 27,000 square feet of living space. Its Georgian-style architecture, wood-paneled rooms, and marble flooring exude timeless elegance. Bezos also purchased the property across the street to maintain his privacy and prevent any prying eyes.

With each new property acquisition, Bezos demonstrates his penchant for luxury and his ability to invest in some of the most extravagant homes in the country. From historic mansions to modern apartments, his property portfolio reflects his immense wealth and taste for opulence.

As the world watches the development of his romantic relationship with Lauren Sanchez, it's impossible not to be captivated by the impressive properties that form a backdrop to their lives. With a superyacht engagement and a luxurious property portfolio, Jeff Bezos continues to make headlines as one of the world's wealthiest individuals.