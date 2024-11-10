Katy Perry Chose an Ex-Celeb Boyfriend As The 'Best Lover in Bed' — Over Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met at the 2016 Golden Globes and have stuck together since then; the couple is engaged and also share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove. However, Perry has been involved in high-profile relationships before meeting the man of her dreams, and in 2017, the Fireworks hitmaker was put in a difficult situation on a talk show. Comedian James Corden asked her to evaluate her lovers based on who was more 'enticing in bed' when playing a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.' He asked her to rank John Mayer, Diplo, and Bloom. According to LADbible, Perry tried to avoid the situation but ended up giving a shocking reply.

Perry ranked Diplo in third place, Bloom in second, and gave a perfect score to Mayer. Corden then exclaimed, "But we're saying all three are exceptional." To this, the Hot N Cold singer replied, "Gentlemen, I love you and you know that I love you and it's not about that, it's just maybe I just haven't had enough time to have sex with you."

Katy Perry ranked John Mayer as the best in bed. He responds: "I'm 39- I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again." pic.twitter.com/Vw1WVrWhbi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2017

Mayer responded right back to her claims of labeling him the 'best lover in bed'. When asked about the statement, the singer told the journalist, "I don't have a cool enough thought for you," in an exclusive with Rolling Stone. "I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39 — I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again." However, the Neon singer also confessed during an interview with The New York Times that his song Still Feel Like Your Man was about Perry. The couple dated intermittently from 2013 for almost three years before separating permanently in 2015.

Diplo had a completely opposite reaction to Perry's remarks, "I don't even remember having sex," he tweeted while throwing shade at his ex. "I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics," he added according to E! News. The Dark Horse singer reportedly dated Diplo briefly in 2015; however, neither confirmed their relationship.

I don't even remember having sex — diplo (@diplo) June 12, 2017

As for the Teenage Dream singer's current love life, in a 2020 interview with People, Perry opened up about the challenges of motherhood and her on/off relationship with Bloom. She described being through 'hell' and having faced a lot of ups and downs with her partner. “It's a never-ending evolution, so it's not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it's nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad, and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves. Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out—but champagne problems! We've gotten through a lot of hell.”

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021, in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

While appearing on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in September, Perry shared that she and Bloom attend couple's therapy to keep their love strong. “We want to evolve that’s, I think, why we’re in our relationship is to become better humans so we can raise this beautiful human being,” she said.