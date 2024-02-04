When Kate Middleton Opened Up About the 'Lonely' Side of Motherhood to George, Charlotte, and Louis

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is known to be a phenomenal woman with a kind heart. Her warmth and genuine smile echo the radiant demeanor she seems to possess. Middleton quickly became a Royal Family favorite after her relationship with her husband Prince William overtook the world with great joy. Since tying the knot in 2011, the couple have welcomed three children together: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis. Being a mother and a princess can sometimes prove to be a taxing job. Neither comes easy and Middleton appears to be opening up about her brief experience being a mom.

The Mirror UK recalled the time Middleton was vulnerable about motherhood and took note of her response in 2017. At the time she was attending an official royal engagement with her husband and brother-in-law Prince Harry. A source speaking to The Sun UK saw the princess briefly conversing with a few mothers who were also present on the day.

Middleton was seen engaged in a hearty conversation with Katie Massie-Taylor and Sarah Hesz, founders of Mush - an application for new mothers. The app not only connects new mothers within a community but also enables them to know that they aren’t the only ones with different experiences.

A source close to the trio took note of their conversation. Middleton allegedly said, “It is lonely at times…You do feel isolated.” She continued to explain that there were “many other mothers” like herself who’ve been through such a phase where they’ve also found themselves in a similar predicament. On that note, she briefly complimented the duo saying, “It’s being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out.” Middleton, her husband, and her brother-in-law paid a visit to Hayes in honor of launching their new “specialist media school” and promoting their ‘Heads Together’ campaign.

Middleton is known to be passionate about spreading awareness about the stigma of mental health surrounding motherhood. She often advocates for many mothers who’ve in a way been through what she has during the initial stages of raising her newborns. The princess often discusses normalizing taboo subjects concerning being a new mom. However, that wasn’t the first time she got raw about her emotions on the journey of motherhood.

In 2020, just after her second son George was born, she revealed how her husband’s work as an Air Ambulance pilot in Angelsey had taken a toll on her emotional well-being. She recounted feeling “so isolated and cut off” because, at the time as per the princess, she claimed not to feel as supported. She said, “I didn’t have family around and William was doing night shifts…” Nonetheless, Middleton is a doting mother and always has a breathtaking smile on her face whenever she’s seen with her three children.